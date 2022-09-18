Press invitation: Ordre des CRHA and FCCQ election debate on the labour shortage

MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - As part of the 2022 election campaign, the Ordre des conseillers en ressources humaines agréés, in collaboration with the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ), is organizing a political debate on September 19th about priority labour issues.

Co-hosted by Manon Poirier, CHRP, Executive Director of the Ordre des conseillers en ressources humaines agréés du Québec, and Charles Milliard, President and CEO of the FCCQ, the event will bring together prominent candidates nominated by the five parties currently represented in the National Assembly:

Jean Boulet, Coalition Avenir Québec (candidate in Trois-Rivières);

Chantal Jorg, Parti Québécois (candidate in Maurice-Richard);

Karine Laflamme, Quebec Conservative Party (candidate in Lévis);

Alexandre Leduc, Québec Solidaire (candidate in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve);

Michelle Setlakwe, Quebec Liberal Party (candidate in Mont-Royal-Outremont).

In the context of the labour shortage and the changing world of work, the following major topics will be addressed: skills development, the digital shift, psychological health, the remote workforce and immigration.

Checklist WHAT: Election debate on labor and workforce (IN FRENCH) WHEN: Monday, September 19th, 2022, from 8:30 am to 10:30 am HOST: Ordre des conseillers en ressources humaines agréés du Québec and

Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec WHERE: Salon Centre-ville of the Fairmont Queen Elizabeth Hotel (900 René-

Lévesque Blvd. West), or by webcast at https://studiocast.ca/client/crha/event/10134/fr/ (password :

DEBAT2022) CONTACT: Media representatives may obtain information or confirm their

attendance (virtual or in person) by contacting Patrick Leblanc at 514-

571-6400.

After the debate, the media attending the event will have the opportunity to ask the candidates questions in Scrum mode.

The organizations holding this debate have already made their priorities known in the current election campaign:

Story continues

For more information on the event, please visit CRHA website.

About the Ordre des conseillers en ressources humaines agréés

With 12,000 certified professionals, the Ordre des conseillers en ressources humaines agréés is the reference for employee management practices. It ensures the protection of the public and contributes to the advancement of CHRPs and CIRCs. Through its public interventions, the Ordre plays a major role in influencing the world of work in Quebec. The Ordre thus plays an active role in maintaining the balance between the success of organizations and the well-being of employees. For more information, visit ordrecrha.org .

About the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ)

With its vast network of 125 chambers of commerce and 1,100 corporate members, the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ) represents more than 50,000 businesses operating in all sectors of the economy throughout Quebec. The FCCQ is the largest network of business people and companies in Quebec and is both a federation of chambers of commerce and a provincial chamber of commerce. Its members, whether they are chambers or companies, all pursue the same goal: to foster an innovative, competitive and sustainable business environment.

SOURCE Ordre des conseillers en ressources humaines agréés

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/18/c0502.html