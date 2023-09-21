Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:PMETAL) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Most readers would already know that Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:PMETAL) stock increased by 3.4% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad is:

18% = RM1.5b ÷ RM8.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.18.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

At first glance, Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 7.2% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad's exceptional 24% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 25% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad is 35%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 65%. So it seems that Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 44% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the higher expected payout ratio.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

