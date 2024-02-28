Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:PMETAL) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 4.1% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PMETAL). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad is:

18% = RM1.4b ÷ RM8.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.18 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To begin with, Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 5.6% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This certainly adds some context to Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad's exceptional 24% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 26% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is PMETAL fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad has a three-year median payout ratio of 35% (where it is retaining 65% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 44% over the next three years. Despite the higher expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

