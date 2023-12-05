Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:PMETAL) top owners are private companies with 35% stake, while 25% is held by individual investors

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 4 investors have a majority stake in the company with 52% ownership

Insiders own 25% of Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad

Every investor in Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PMETAL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 35% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 25% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad. The company's largest shareholder is Alpha Milestone Sdn Bhd., with ownership of 34%. With 7.8% and 7.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, Poh Koon and Poh Koon are the second and third largest shareholders. Interestingly, the bottom two of the top three shareholders also hold the title of Senior Key Executive and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively, suggesting that these insiders have a personal stake in the company.

On looking further, we found that 52% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM40b, and insiders have RM9.9b worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 25% stake in Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 35%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

