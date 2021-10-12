Press news Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification

U.S. markets open in 7 hours 26 minutes

PRESS RELEASE: REGULATED INFORMATION

12 October 2021, 07:00 CEST

Disclosure of a transparency notification

Mechelen, Belgium, 12 October 2021 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), announces today, in accordance with Article 14, paragraph 1 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the ‘Belgian Transparency Act’), that on 11 October 2021 it received a transparency notification dated 11 October 2021 (the ‘Notification’) indicating that on 5 October 2021, the shareholding of Credit Suisse Fund Management S.A., part of Credit Suisse Group AG, crossed above the 3% notification threshold to 3.08%. The Credit Suisse Group AG now holds in aggregate 3.24% of the voting rights in Biocartis, i.e. an increase of 0.08% compared to the previous transparency notification.

The Notification contains the following information:

  • Reason for the Notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

  • Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person.

  • Person subject to the notification requirement: Credit Suisse Group AG, Paradeplatz 8, CH-8001 Zürich, Switzerland.

  • Transaction date: 5 October 2021.

  • Threshold that is crossed: 3%.

  • Denominator: 57,545,663.

  • Details of the Notification: Credit Suisse Group AG now holds in aggregate 1,863,307 voting rights.

  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively being held: Credit Suisse Group AG, Credit Suisse AG, Credit Suisse AG, Dublin Branch / Credit Suisse Group AG, Credit Suisse AG, Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd., Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Service (Schweiz) Holding AG, Credit Suisse Fund Management S.A. / Credit Suisse Group AG, Credit Suisse AG, Credit Suisse International.

For further information, reference is made to the Notification which is available here on the Biocartis website.

Pursuant to the Belgian Transparency Act and the articles of association of the Company, a notification to the Company and the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (‘FSMA’) is required by all natural and legal persons in each case where the percentage of voting rights in the Company held by such persons reaches, exceeds or falls below the threshold of 3%, 5%, 10%, and every subsequent multiple of 5%, of the total number of voting rights in the Company.

--- END ---

More information:
Renate Degrave
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Biocartis
e-mail rdegrave@biocartis.com
tel +32 15 631 729
mobile +32 471 53 60 64

About Biocartis

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics (MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry. Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla™ platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate, highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in virtually any setting. Biocartis is developing and marketing a continuously expanding test menu addressing key unmet clinical needs, with a focus in oncology, which represents the fastest growing segment of the MDx market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers tests supporting melanoma, colorectal and lung cancer, as well as for SARS-CoV-2/flu/RSV and sepsis. More information: www.biocartis.com. Follow us on Twitter: @Biocartis_.

Biocartis and Idylla™ are registered trademarks in Europe, the United States and other countries. The Biocartis and Idylla™ trademark and logo are used trademarks owned by Biocartis. Please refer to the product labeling for applicable intended uses for each individual Biocartis product. This press release is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful. Any persons reading this press release should inform themselves of and observe any such restrictions. Biocartis takes no responsibility for any violation of any such restrictions by any person. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities in any jurisdiction. No securities of Biocartis may be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-looking statements
Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company's or, as appropriate, the Company directors' or managements' current expectations and projections concerning future events such as the Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities are not guarantees of future performance and should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. In addition, even if actual results or developments are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods. No representations and warranties are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, except if specifically required to do so by law or regulation. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.


