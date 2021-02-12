PRESS RELEASE

Lesquin, February 12th 2021

BIGBEN INTERACTIVE (ISIN FR0000074072) launches an offering

of EUR 85 million senior conditionally secured bonds

exchangeable into shares of NACON

Bigben Interactive S.A. (“Bigben” or the “Issuer”) announces the launch of an issue of senior conditionally secured exchangeable bonds due 2026 with an aggregate principal nominal amount of EUR 85 million (the “Bonds”). The Bonds are exchangeable into existing ordinary shares of Nacon S.A. (the “Company”, ISIN: FR0013482791).

The Bonds, with a denomination of EUR 100,000, will have a maturity of 5 years and will bear interest between 1.00% and 1.25% and will be issued at par. Unless previously exchanged, redeemed or repurchased and cancelled, the Bonds will be redeemed at maturity at a price corresponding to 103% of their nominal value (the “Accreted Redemption Amount”), subject to the Issuer’s option to deliver shares of the Company and, as the case may be, an additional amount in cash. The nominal unit value of the Bonds will be set at a premium of between 20% and 25% above the Company’s reference share price which is expected to be set as the clearing price of the Concurrent Accelerated Bookbuilding (as defined below).

The Bonds will be exchangeable from and including the Issue Date (as defined below) to and including the 51st business day prior to the maturity date or, in the event of early redemption at the option of the Issuer, the 10th business day preceding the relevant redemption date. Upon exchange, the Issuer will have the flexibility to pay an amount in cash, settle in shares of the Company or a combination thereof. The exchange price will be subject to customary adjustments pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the “Terms and Conditions”).

The Bonds may be redeemed prior to maturity at the option of the Issuer and at the option of the bondholders under certain conditions. In particular, the Issuer will have the option to redeem all, but not only some, of the Bonds outstanding at the Accreted Redemption Amount plus accrued but unpaid interest in accordance with the Terms and Conditions (i) at any time on or after 11th March 2024 until the maturity date (excluded) if the arithmetic average of the product of the Company’ volume weighted average share price on Euronext Paris and the then prevailing exchange ratio per Bond (over a 20-trading day period chosen by the Issuer from among the 40 consecutive trading days ending on (and including) the trading day immediately preceding the day of the publication of the early redemption notice) exceeds EUR 130,000, or (ii) if less than 15% of the aggregate principal amount of the Bonds originally issued (including potential fungible Bonds) remain outstanding.

Upon a Change of Control of the Issuer or the Company, a Free Float Event or a Delisting of the shares of the Company (as these terms are defined in the Terms and Conditions), any bondholder will have the option to require the Issuer to redeem all or some of its Bonds at the Accreted Redemption Amount plus accrued but unpaid interests.

On the Issue Date, the Bonds will be unsecured. The Issuer has undertaken that the bondholders will benefit, within a period not exceeding 60 calendar days from the Issue Date of the Bonds (the “Long Stop Date”), from a pledge on Nacon shares representing at all times 200% of the number of shares underlying the Bonds. If the pledge of the shares is not entered into in this timeframe, any bondholder will have the option to require the Issuer to redeem all or some of its Bonds at the greater of (i) the Accreted Redemption Amount and (ii) the Fair Bond Value of the Bonds (as defined in the Terms and Conditions), in any case with accrued but unpaid interest.

The proceeds from the issue of the Bonds will be used (i) to finance organic growth, and/or (ii) for potential acquisitions and/or (iii) in order to finance the share buyback program of the Issuer.

Bigben currently directly holds 76.67% in Nacon.

To the best of the Issuer’s knowledge, its main shareholders will not participate in the offering of Bonds or in the Concurrent Accelerated Bookbuilding (as defined below).

The Bonds will be offered by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors outside the United States of America in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 as amended, as well as outside of Australia, Canada, Japan, South Africa and any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales of the Bonds would be prohibited by applicable law.

Settlement of the offering of Bonds and the Concurrent Accelerated Bookbuilding is expected to take place on or around 19th February 2021 (the “Issue Date”). Application will be made for the listing of the Bonds on Euronext AccessTM of Euronext in Paris to occur within 30 calendar days from the Issue Date.

The Issuer will agree to a lock-up on the Nacon shares it owns as of today and for 180 calendar days following the Issue Date, subject to customary exemptions, the agreement of the joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners or the shares made available as part of the pledge of securities account.

Concurrent Accelerated Bookbuilding

The joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners will organize a concurrent accelerated bookbuilding of existing shares of the Company to facilitate hedging for certain subscribers of the Bonds (the “Concurrent Accelerated Bookbuilding”). The number of shares of the Company sold as part of the Concurrent Accelerated Bookbuilding is estimated not to exceed 3,5 million shares. A stock loan facility will be made available by the Issuer to BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC, an affiliate of BNP Paribas SA, which will then on-lent those shares to the subscribers of the Bonds willing to hedge their exposure over the Nacon shares resulting from the Bonds. Stock loans may be for up to 10.5% of Nacon’s share capital. The Issuer will not receive any proceeds from any sale of Nacon shares made pursuant to the Concurrent Accelerated Bookbuilding.

The final terms and conditions of the Bonds and the price of the Company’s shares sold in the Concurrent Accelerated Bookbuilding are expected to be announced later today.

Attachment



