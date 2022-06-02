Press release from the Annual General Meeting in Vimian Group AB (publ) on 2 June 2022

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2022 / Vimian Group (STO:VIMIAN)

Vimian held its Annual General Meeting today 2 June 2022. The Annual General Meeting was held by physical presence of shareholders and with the option for shareholders to exercise their voting rights by advance voting (postal voting). The Annual General Meeting in Vimian Group AB (publ) resolved the following:

Approval of income statement and balance sheet for the financial year 2021 and discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting approved the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2021, and the Board members and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2021.

Allocation of profit or loss

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, that the company's results shall be carried forward and that no dividends shall be paid to the shareholders.

Election of Board members, auditors, fees to the board of directors and auditors

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the number of Board members shall be six without deputy members, and that the company shall have one auditor without deputy auditors.

In accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, Gabriel Fitzgerald, Frida Westerberg, Martin Erleman, Mikael Dolsten and Theodor Bonnier were re-elected, and Petra Rumpf was newly elected, as Board members for the time until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Gabriel Fitzgerald was re-elected as chairman of the Board. The accounting firm Grant Thornton Sweden AB was re-elected as auditor, and it was noted that the authorised public accountant Carl-Johan Regell will continue to be auditor in charge.

The Annual General Meeting further resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the fees to the Board shall be EUR 150,000 in total for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, to be allocated with EUR 50,000 to each one of the elected Board members, with the exception of Gabriel Fitzgerald (chairman of the Board), Martin Erleman and Theodor Bonnier who refrained from fees. The Annual General Meeting further resolved that, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, auditor fees shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice.

Long term incentive program

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to adopt a long-term incentive program for current and future key individuals, employees and consultants in Vimian, in total 115 persons. The incentive program comprises the issuance of not more than 5,800,000 warrants with a right to subscribe for 5,800,000 new shares in the company.

Authorisation to issue new shares

The Annual General Meeting resolved to, in accordance with the Board's proposal, authorise the Board, on one or several occasions, and with or without pre-emptive rights for shareholders, to resolve on the issue of new shares, comprising a total of not more than 20 per cent of the total number of outstanding shares in the company after the utilization of the authorisation. Such share issue resolution may be made with or without provisions for contribution in kind, set-off or other conditions.

