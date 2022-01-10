U.S. markets open in 7 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,672.50
    +4.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,095.00
    -12.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,634.50
    +53.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,178.20
    +2.30 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.88
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.40
    -6.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    -0.16 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1333
    -0.0032 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.76
    -0.85 (-4.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3580
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7990
    +0.2490 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,018.49
    +114.02 (+0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    998.79
    -44.09 (-4.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.28
    +34.91 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Press release Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS MEETS 2021 KEY OBJECTIVES

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Biocartis NV
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PRESS RELEASE: REGULATED INFORMATION
10 January 2022, 07:00 CET

BIOCARTIS MEETS 2021 KEY OBJECTIVES

Mechelen, Belgium, 10 January 2022 - Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), announced the Company has achieved its 2021 key business objectives which were focused on three performance indicators: expanded installed base of its rapid and easy-to-use Idylla™ molecular diagnostics platform, increased Idylla™ commercial cartridge volume and its year-end cash position.

Based on non-audited numbers, Biocartis today reports:

  • Installed base – Biocartis placed 331 net new Idylla™ instruments in 2021, in line with the latest guidance of 300-350 new instrument placements. Biocartis’ installed base as per 31 December 2021 increased to 1,912 Idylla™ instruments.

  • Cartridge volume – In 2021, Biocartis sold 323k commercial cartridges, 40% more than in 2020 and in line with the latest guidance. Continued strong growth in oncology, was complemented by a consistent contribution of the Idylla™ SARS-CoV-2 tests1 and initial sales of SeptiCyte® RAPID on Idylla™.

  • Cash position – As per 31 December 2021, Biocartis’ cash2 position amounted to EUR 53.5m (non-audited number) versus the latest guidance of EUR 50m. The cash position included EUR 6.0m drawn on short-term credit facilities. The cash burn for the year was in line with expectations, except for the insurance claim for fire damages that is not fully collected yet.

Herman Verrelst, Chief Executive Officer of Biocartis, commented: "We delivered on our growth objectives for 2021, and would have grown even faster if production on our high-throughput cartridge manufacturing line would not have been halted for two months as a consequence of the fire. The team did a tremendous job in overcoming the production stop and the temporary shortage of raw materials, and the backlog of customer orders is almost entirely caught-up. Working closely with our customers, we continued our mission to enable access to personalized medicine for patients across the globe through more, better and faster molecular diagnostics. We maintained our strategic focus on developing, together with partners, high-value Idylla™ test content in oncology in combination with a growing infectious disease test menu for acute settings where patients today lack essential information for rapid treatment decisions. We came out 2021 stronger and more resilient as a company, and as we look ahead, we aim to multiply growth and unlock additional value creating opportunities as we drive further adoption of our transformational platform technology in the months and years ahead.

In 2021, Biocartis made significant progress in expanding its test menu, a key driver of profitable growth. Achievements included the following:

  • Oncology:

    • In March 2021, Biocartis launched the Idylla™ GeneFusion Assay (RUO3) as a rapid lab workflow solution for gene fusion testing of ALK, ROS1, RET, NTRK 1/2/3, as well as MET exon 14 skipping which is increasingly used in research related to multiple cancer types including lung cancer, thyroid cancer and others;

    • In April 2021, Biocartis announced its first US FDA submission of an oncology assay with the 510(k) submission4 of its Idylla™ MSI Test for use as an in vitro diagnostic device intended for the identification of microsatellite instability (MSI) status in colorectal (colon) cancer (CRC) to aid in the differentiation between sporadic CRC and potential Lynch syndrome;

    • Also in April 2021, Biocartis announced the signing of a partnership agreement with SkylineDx which targets the development of their novel proprietary test, the Merlin Assay, on the Idylla™ platform, which is aimed at predicting a patient’s risk of nodal metastasis in melanoma;

    • In May 2021, Biocartis announced its expanded partnership with AstraZeneca to improve access to rapid and easy-to-use Idylla™ EGFR testing products at selected hospital sites in European and global distributor markets5;

    • Also in May 2021, Biocartis announced the EUR 1.4 million grant it received from VLAIO, the Flanders organization for Innovation & Entrepreneurship, for the ongoing development of a highly innovative technology to be deployed on the Idylla™ platform aimed at enabling the off-line customization of the Idylla™ cartridge.

  • Infectious diseases:

    • In September 2021, Biocartis announced the launch of its Idylla™ SARS-CoV2/Flu/RSV Panel (CE-IVD) which detects, in one single cartridge, SARS-CoV-2, Flu A/B and RSV6 nucleic acids, with results in approximately 90 minutes;

    • In November 2021, Biocartis announced the US FDA granted 510(k) clearance for SeptiCyte® RAPID7 (CE-IVD, US FDA 510(k)) which runs on the Idylla™ platform8 and was developed under the partnership with Immunexpress9. The SeptiCyte® RAPID is a fully automated, rapid host-response test10 that distinguishes sepsis from infection negative systemic inflammation in patients suspected of sepsis, providing actionable results in approximately 1 hour, enabling physicians to optimize patient management decisions;

    • In December 2021, Biocartis announced the successful performance of an in-silico analysis concluding that the Idylla™ SARS-CoV-2 Test (CE-IVD) and Idylla™ SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV Panel (CE-IVD) are both able to detect the B.1.1.529/Omicron sequences, the latest variant of concern causing COVID-19 disease.

  • Idylla™ publications – In 2021, Idylla™’s excellence along with the performance of Idylla™’s EGFR11 testing solutions was emphasized through several studies and abstracts:

    • In February 2021, Biocartis announced the publication of two studies12 by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (‘MSKCC’, New York, US) on the use of Biocartis’ Idylla™ EGFR Mutation Assay (RUO) as a rapid first-line testing method before using next-generation sequencing (NGS). Both studies concluded that Idylla™ EGFR testing enables rapid assessment of the most common EGFR mutations with low sample input, even on different sample types, without compromising subsequent more comprehensive NGS testing13;

    • In November 2021, Biocartis announced the publication of a study14 which concluded that the Idylla™ platform contributes to improving patient management decisions for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) through the faster screening of EGFR mutations.

Biocartis will publish its 2021 full year results and 2022 guidance on 24 February 2022.

----- END ----

More information:
Renate Degrave
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Biocartis
e-mail rdegrave@biocartis.com
tel +32 15 631 729
mobile +32 471 53 60 64

About Biocartis

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics (MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry. Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla™ platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate, highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in virtually any setting. Biocartis is developing and marketing a continuously expanding test menu addressing key unmet clinical needs, with a focus in oncology, which represents the fastest growing segment of the MDx market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers tests supporting melanoma, colorectal and lung cancer, as well as for COVID-19, flu, RSV and sepsis. More information: www.biocartis.com. Follow us on Twitter: @Biocartis_.

Biocartis and Idylla™ are registered trademarks in Europe, the United States and other countries. The Biocartis and Idylla™ trademark and logo are used trademarks owned by Biocartis. Please refer to the product labeling for applicable intended uses for each individual Biocartis product.

Idylla™ GeneFusion Assay, Idylla™ SARS-CoV-2 Test, Idylla™ SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV Panel and SeptiCyte® RAPID on Idylla™: Patents US 7,700,339, 8,168,383, 8,481,279, 8,486,645, 8,232,060, 8,288,102, 8,377,642, 9,988,688, 9,523,130, 9,096,855, 10,526,661, 9,364,477, 9,539,254, 10,551,383 and pending US applications and all their respective foreign equivalents under license from Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. These products contains SuperScript™ III Reverse Transcriptase and are provided subject to a license under patents or patent applications owned by or licensed to Life Technologies Corporation, which license is limited to the human diagnostic field and research field and specifically excludes applications in forensics (including human identity testing). The SuperScript™ III trademark is owned by Life Technologies Corporation.

This press release is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful. Any persons reading this press release should inform themselves of and observe any such restrictions. Biocartis takes no responsibility for any violation of any such restrictions by any person. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities in any jurisdiction. No securities of Biocartis may be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company's or, as appropriate, the Company directors' or managements' current expectations and projections concerning future events such as the Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities are not guarantees of future performance and should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. In addition, even if actual results or developments are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods. No representations and warranties are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, except if specifically required to do so by law or regulation. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

1 In the US, distribution of the Idylla™ SARS-CoV-2 Test was initiated in Q3 2020 per US FDA Policy for Coronavirus Disease-2019 Tests During the Public Health Emergency (Revised), May 2020, Section IV.C. Commercial Manufacturer Development and Distribution of Diagnostic Tests Prior to EUA Submission
2 Consisting of cash and cash equivalents
3 Research Use Only, not for use in diagnostic procedures
4 A 510(k) is a premarketing submission made to FDA to demonstrate that the device to be marketed is as safe and effective, that is, substantially equivalent (SE), to a legally marketed device that is not subject to premarket approval (PMA). A 510(k) or Premarket Notification (PMN) with the US FDA is required when introducing a device into commercial distribution for the first time. Source: https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/products-and-medical-procedures/device-approvals-denials-and-clearances, last consulted on 4 January 2022
5 Defined as the world excluding European direct markets, US, China and Japan
6 Respiratory Syncytial Virus
7 SeptiCyte® RAPID is developed by Immunexpress Inc in collaboration with Biocartis. Biocartis has the exclusive distribution rights for the EU. The test is not available in all countries. Availability to be checked with a local Biocartis representative
8 The Idylla™ Instrument and Idylla™ Console have been exempted by the US FDA since 12 July 2017 and as such are not subject to 510(k) notification requirements prior to being placed on the US market for in vitro diagnostic use with US FDA approved or cleared assays
9 Immunexpress Pty Ltd (‘Immunexpress’) is a Seattle-based molecular diagnostic company focused on improving outcomes for suspected sepsis patients
10 Host-response based tests focus on measuring biomarkers that are indicative of the response of a patient’s immune system to an infection rather than measuring pathogens that are the cause of the infection
11 EGFR or ‘Epidermal growth factor receptor’ mutations are the second most common oncogenic driver in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
12 Arcila ME, Yang S-R, Momeni A, Mata DA, Salazar P, Chan R, Elezovic D, Benayed R, Zehir A, Buonocore DJ, Rekhtman N, Lin O, Ladanyi M, Nafa K, Ultra-Rapid EGFR Mutation Screening Followed by Comprehensive Next-Generation Sequencing: A Feasible, Informative Approach for Lung Carcinoma Cytology Specimens with a High Success Rate., JTO Clinical and Research Reports (2020), doi: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jtocrr.2020.100077., available online 18 July 2020; Arcila ME et al., Rapid EGFR Mutation Detection Using the Single-Institution Experience of 1200 Cases Analyzed by an In-House Developed Pipeline and Comparison with Concurrent Next-Generation Sequencing Results Idylla™ Platform, J Mol Diagn 2020, Published on 23 December 2020, 1-12; https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jmoldx.2020.11.009
13 Which can be useful in cases where EGFR mutation results were negative and further testing is needed
14 Petiteau, C.; Robinet-Zimmermann, G.; Riot, A.; Dorbeau,M.; Richard, N.; Blanc-Fournier, C.; Bibeau, F.; Deshayes, S.; Bergot, E.; Gervais, R.; et al. Contribution of the Idylla™ System to Improving the Therapeutic Care of Patients with NSCLC through Early Screening of EGFR Mutations. Curr. Oncol. 2021, 28, 4432–4445. https://doi.org/10.3390/curroncol28060376, published 3 November 2021


Recommended Stories

  • Latest Covid Wave Likely Peaking on East Coast, Gottlieb Says

    Dr. Scott Gottlieb said while East Coast cases are peaking, other parts of the country where the Omicron variant isn't as prevalent yet probably have a couple more weeks of the current surge.

  • 3 Big FDA Approvals to Watch For in Q1 2022

    Get ready for a deluge of important approval decisions. This year, before April showers get a chance to bring any May flowers, the FDA is expected to make a slew of important approval decisions. Cancer patients in the U.S. could get some important new treatment options.

  • Surefire Signs Omicron is in Your Body

    If you feel like you know a lot of people who are coming down with COVID-19 these days, you're not alone. The highly contagious Omicron variant is, in the words of doctors, "everywhere" right now—it's accounting for 95% of new COVID cases, which are hitting all-time highs nationwide. So how do you know if the symptoms you might be feeling are likely to be COVID, and what should you do then? Here's the very latest guidance from medical experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health a

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for January

    Healthcare can be a wonderful industry for investors. Telemedicine has been a big theme during COVID, especially during the height of lockdowns when patients were either frightened or at risk of infection, choosing instead to connect with healthcare providers digitally. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) has played a significant role in meeting this need and has grown rapidly as a result.

  • China Health Stocks Post Worst Start in Six Years as Woes Deepen

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese health-care stocks took another battering last week in the worst start to the year since 2016, as selling resumed amid worries over Beijing’s plans to cut medical costs and set out stricter drug development rules. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameOmicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pa

  • Considering Bone or Joint Surgery? You May Not Need It.

    Considering bone or joint surgery? In many cases, surgery may be no more effective than options like exercise, physical therapy and drug treatments. Hip and knee replacements, surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome and other orthopedic procedures are among the most common elective surgeries performed today, but they involve cost, risk and sometimes weeks or months of recovery. Many of these surgeries are not supported by evidence from randomized trials, a review found. Even when surgery has been sho

  • Dream Doll Explains Why She’s Had 4 Butt Reductions: ‘I Wanted A More Natural Body’

    Rapper Dream Doll visited Angela Yee's "Lipservice Podcast" where she opened up about having four butt reductions in attempts to have a more natural body after previously receiving butt injections.

  • The Dangerous Side Effect of Eating Red Meat, New Research Suggests

    There are numerous reasons to consider cutting back on beef, pork, and other types of meat. Doing so could help alleviate joint pain, decrease inflammation, and lower your risk of fatty liver disease. Now, new research links a nutrient in red meat to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, meaning cutting back on this food may also have a vital impact on heart health.In the study, published in the journal Nature Microbiology, researchers from the Cleveland Clinic, a non-profit medical cente

  • Omicron: Natural immunity idea ‘not really panning out,’ doctor explains

    “This idea of natural immunity is not really panning out with this virus,” Dr. Hilary Fairbrother, an emergency medicine physician based in New York City, explained on Yahoo Finance Live.

  • AOC Is Latest Member of Congress to Get Sick With COVID

    Alex Wong/GettyRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID, has symptoms, and is recovering from home.The brief statement posted to Twitter—along with a plea that everyone get their booster shot—is certain to rile up conservatives who last week seized on photos of her maskless in Florida.Right-wing writer Brendon Leslie immediately jumped on the announcement, noting that AOC had been infected even though she is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.“Their

  • Sotomayor's false claim that 'over 100,000' children are in 'serious condition' with covid

    "Those numbers show that omicron is as deadly and causes as much serious disease in the unvaccinated as delta did. . . . We have over 100,000 children, which we've never had before, in serious condition and many on ventilators." - Justice Sonia Sotomayor, during oral argument at the Supreme Court, Jan. 7 Several readers questioned these remarks by Sotomayor, made during a hearing on whether the Biden administration's nationwide rules ordering a vaccination-or-testing requirement on large employe

  • I Have Omicron and This is What it Feels Like

    We entered 2022 while watching Omicron, the new variant of COVID-19, drop into the country with the inevitability of the New Year's ball in Times Square. Coronavirus infects over 300,000 Americans every day — setting the record in the short but violent pandemic history. Between running countless COVID tests for himself and his family, your Eat This, Not That! Health writer chatted with a New York City health worker who fought COVID from both sides— first while saving lives on the RiCU respirator

  • Disruption, Dismay, Dissent: Americans Grapple With Omicron's Rise

    CHICAGO — With infection rates mounting, the omicron variant has ushered in a new and disorienting phase of the pandemic, leaving Americans frustrated and dismayed that the basic elements they thought they understood about the coronavirus are shifting faster than ever. There were reasons for heightened concern and reasons for consolation: Omicron is more transmissible than previous variants, yet it appears to cause milder symptoms in many people. Hospitalizations have soared to new highs in some

  • Ground beef sold at Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons recalled for possible E. coli contamination

    Interstate Meat Dist. Inc. is recalling 28,000-plus pounds of ground beef sold at Safeway, Kroger, Walmart, Albertsons, WinCo stores for E. coli risk.

  • Virus Expert Just Predicted When This Surge May End

    Skyrocketing COVID case numbers and surges in hospitalizations, amid reports that the Omicron variant causes less severe illness than previous iterations of the virus—it's all part of the good-news, bad-news ambiguity that accompanies living with COVID-19, which is not going away anytime soon, said Dr. Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on the latest episode of his podcast. That said, Osterhol

  • Experts Explain Why These Cold Symptoms Are Clues of an Omicron Infection

    Here's why sore throats and cold symptoms are clues into possible Omicron infections, and how to tell the difference between a cold and COVID-19, according to medical experts.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announces positive Covid test

    Progressive congresswoman ‘experiencing symptoms’Office says political star had booster vaccine shot last year Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks in Washington. Photograph: Will Oliver/EPA The Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement on Sunday evening, the office of the New York progressive said she was “experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. “The congresswoman received her booster shot this fall and encourages everyone to get their b

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said When Surge May End

    Coronavirus cases are at all-time record highs and even though experts say hospitalizations are the true metric of how bad things are—well, hospitalizations are rising, too, if only because so many people are catching COVID. How can you stay safe? And when might this Omicron surge end? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with NBC New York's David Ushery. Read on for 5 life-saving pieces

  • Florida COVID update: Hospitalizations reverse trend and fall by 317

    Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said the hospitalizations fell by 417.

  • Some Angelenos say it's time to learn to live with COVID

    As the Omicron variant infects record numbers of people, many in Southern California say they are no longer willing to hide from a virus that has already killed 800,000 Americans.