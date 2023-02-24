U.S. markets open in 7 hours 50 minutes

Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Creates New Share Option Plan and Cancels Outstanding Pool under Existing Share Option Plans

Biocartis NV
·3 min read
Biocartis NV
Biocartis NV

PRESS RELEASE - REGULATED INFORMATION

24 February 2023, 07:00 CET

Biocartis Creates New Share Option Plan and Cancels Outstanding Pool under Existing Share Option Plans

Mechelen, Belgium, 24 February 2023 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announces that its board of directors created, within the framework of the authorized capital, 8.3 million share options (each share option having the form of a subscription right) under a new share option plan, called the ‘Share Option Plan 2023’, in order to enable the Company to offer the share options to current and future personnel members and members of the executive management of the Company and/or its subsidiaries.

The purpose of the Share Option Plan 2023 is to create a plan of subscription rights for shares of the Company which will allow the Company to attract, encourage, motivate and retain personnel and executives, and to align their interests with the interests of the Company and its shareholders by giving them the opportunity to share in the potential increase in the value of the Company. At the same time, the Company will cancel 435.270 share options which have not yet been offered to, and accepted by, the beneficiaries under the existing share option plans of the Company.

The share options under the Share Option Plan 2023 have a term of ten years (unless contractually reduced in the offer to a beneficiary), are generally not transferable and can in principle not be exercised prior to the first day of the fourth calendar year following the calendar year in which the offer of share options is made to a beneficiary. The share options of the members of the executive management will vest on the third anniversary of the date of offer, while the share options of the personnel members will in principle vest gradually over a period over approximately four years unless decided otherwise. Each share option gives the right to subscribe to one new ordinary Biocartis share. Should the share options be exercised, Biocartis will apply for the admission to trading of the resulting new shares on Euronext Brussels. The share option as such will not be listed on any stock market.

The reports prepared by the board of directors and the Company’s statutory auditor (in accordance with Article 7:198 juncto Articles 7:180 and 7:191 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code) in the framework of the creation of the Share Option Plan 2023 can be consulted on the website of the Company.

--- END ---

More information:

e-mail: ir@biocartis.com

@Biocartis_

www.linkedin.com/Biocartis


About Biocartis

With its revolutionary and proprietary Idylla™ platform, Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) aspires to enable personalized medicine for patients around the world through universal access to molecular testing, by making molecular testing actionable, convenient, fast and suitable for any lab. The Idylla™ platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) based system designed to offer in-house access to accurate molecular information in a minimum amount of time for faster, informed treatment decisions. Idylla™'s continuously expanding menu of molecular diagnostic tests address key unmet clinical needs, with a focus in oncology. This is the fastest growing segment of the molecular diagnostics market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers tests supporting melanoma, colorectal, lung and liver cancer, as well as for COVID-19, Flu, RSV and sepsis. For more information, visit www.biocartis.com or follow Biocartis on Twitter @Biocartis_ , Facebook or LinkedIn

Biocartis and Idylla™ are registered trademarks in Europe, the United States and other countries. The Biocartis and Idylla™ trademark and logo are used trademarks owned by Biocartis. Please refer to the product labeling for applicable intended uses for each individual Biocartis product.
This press release is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful. Any persons reading this press release should inform themselves of and observe any such restrictions. Biocartis takes no responsibility for any violation of any such restrictions by any person. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities in any jurisdiction. No securities of Biocartis may be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-looking statements
Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company's or, as appropriate, the Company directors' or managements' current expectations and projections concerning future events such as the Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities are not guarantees of future performance and should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. In addition, even if actual results or developments are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods. No representations and warranties are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, except if specifically required to do so by law or regulation. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.


