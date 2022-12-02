Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of Outstanding Voting Securities

PRESS RELEASE: REGULATED INFORMATION

2 December 2022, 17:40 CET

Disclosure of Outstanding Voting Securities

Mechelen, Belgium, 2 December 2022 – Biocartis Group NV (the "Company" or "Biocartis"), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announces that following the successful completion of the capital increase through the offering of new shares (with extra-legal preferential rights for existing shareholders) that was announced on 16 November 2022, its share capital has increased from EUR 585,846.31 to EUR 920,615.63 and the number of issued and outstanding shares has increased from 58,584,631 to 92,061,563 ordinary shares, through the issuance of a total of 33,476,932 new shares of the Company.

In view hereof, and in accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and laying down miscellaneous provisions, the outstanding share capital and outstanding voting securities of the Company can be summarized as follows:

Total outstanding share capital: EUR 920,615.63;

Total outstanding voting securities: 92,061,563;

Total outstanding voting rights: 92,061,563;

Shares that can still be issued upon exercise of subscription rights: 2,247,170 shares (each share entailing one voting right), of which: 150,896 shares can be issued upon the exercise of 150,896 outstanding share options (each share option having the form of a subscription right) that are still outstanding under the '2013 Plan' for employees, consultants and management members of the Company, entitling the holders thereof to acquire one new share per option; 140,064 shares can be issued upon the exercise of 140,064 outstanding share options (each share option having the form of a subscription right) that are still outstanding under the '2015 Plan' for employees, consultants, management members and directors of the Company, entitling the holders thereof to acquire one new share per option; 470,111 shares can be issued upon the exercise of 470,111 outstanding share options (each share option having the form of a subscription right) that are still outstanding under the '2018 Plan' for (mainly) certain selected employees of the Company and its subsidiaries, as well as for consultants of the Company and its subsidiaries, independent directors of the Company and directors of the Company's subsidiaries, entitling the holders thereof to acquire one new share per option; 626,099 shares can be issued upon the exercise of 626,099 outstanding share options (each share option having the form of a subscription right) that are still outstanding under the '2020 Plan' for members of the personnel of the Company and/or its subsidiaries, entitling the holders thereof to acquire one new share per option; and 860,000 shares can be issued upon the exercise of 860,000 outstanding share options (each share option having the form of a subscription right) that are still outstanding under the '2020B Plan' for members of the executive management of the Company, entitling the holders thereof to acquire one new share per option.







In addition, shares are issuable pursuant to the terms of (i) the abovementioned First Lien Loan Agreement, (ii) certain outstanding 4.00% convertible bonds due 2027, and (iii) certain outstanding 4.50% convertible bonds due 2026.

Pursuant to the Belgian Act and the articles of association of the Company, a notification to the Company and the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) is required by all natural and legal persons in each case where the percentage of voting rights attached to the securities held by such persons in the Company reaches, exceeds or falls below the threshold of 3%, 5%, 10%, and every subsequent multiple of 5%, of the total number of voting rights in the Company.

Unless further updates are required on an ad hoc basis pursuant to applicable law or otherwise, the Company will issue a press release at the end of each month with an update on further conversions and outstanding voting securities (if any changes occurred during the relevant month).

--- END ---



More information:

Renate Degrave

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Biocartis

e-mail rdegrave@biocartis.com

tel +32 15 631 729

mobile +32 471 53 60 64

About Biocartis

With its revolutionary and proprietary Idylla™ platform, Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) aspires to enable personalized medicine for patients around the world through universal access to molecular testing, by making molecular testing actionable, convenient, fast and suitable for any lab. The Idylla™ platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) based system designed to offer in-house access to accurate molecular information in a minimum amount of time for faster, informed treatment decisions. Idylla™'s continuously expanding menu of molecular diagnostic tests address key unmet clinical needs, with a focus in oncology. This is the fastest growing segment of the molecular diagnostics market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers tests supporting melanoma, colorectal, lung and liver cancer, as well as for COVID-19, Flu, RSV and sepsis. For more information, visit www.biocartis.com or follow Biocartis on Twitter @Biocartis_ , Facebook or LinkedIn.

Biocartis and Idylla™ are registered trademarks in Europe, the United States and other countries. The Biocartis and Idylla™ trademark and logo are used trademarks owned by Biocartis. Please refer to the product labeling for applicable intended uses for each individual Biocartis product.

Forward-looking statements

