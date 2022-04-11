U.S. markets close in 3 hours 6 minutes

PRESS RELEASE: THE COSSETTE FAMILY BRINGS ITS EXPERTISE TO ONTARIO

·2 min read

AN IMPORTANT STEP TOWARDS AN INNOVATIVE PROJECT IN ONTARIO

Wawa, ON, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Cossette family is proud to announce plans to re-launch the Oriented Strand Board (OSB) mill located in Wawa, in the riding of Algoma-Manitoulin.

Wawa OSB logo (CNW Group/Wawa OSB INC)
Wawa OSB logo (CNW Group/Wawa OSB INC)

The family has been a major player in the Quebec forestry industry for over 65 years. Three generations are now committed to continuing the vision and passing on the family values.

The Ontario Government announced this morning that it will provide $15 million in financial assistance to purchase modern equipment and hire the employees needed to set up and operate the plant.

This project represents an investment of over $180 million and the creation of 140 direct jobs. The company is committed to working with local communities to maximize the economic benefits. The region, like many others, is currently experiencing labour shortages and the management team is counting on the company's values as well as innovative recruitment and training strategies to attract the talent needed to complete this project.

"We are very excited about the opportunity to establish ourselves in Ontario. We are at the beginning of the adventure and there is still a lot of work to be done before we produce our first panel. This project will benefit and provide opportunities for the entire population. We will be operating on First Nations territory, and we want to work with all the stakeholders to maximize the regional economic benefits. On behalf of the Cossette family, employees, and partners, I would like to thank the Government of Ontario for its support of this promising project for the Northeast region and for all of Ontario." Said Yolaine Rousseau, Executive Vice President of Wawa OSB Inc.

About Wawa OSB

The Wawa plant was built in the mid-1990s and operated until 2007 to produce OSB. In 2013, the site was converted to a pellet mill which was closed in 2017. The investments will modernize the equipment and restart OSB production in line with the company's sustainable forest management practices.

SOURCE Wawa OSB INC

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/11/c2205.html

