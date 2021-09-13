Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - September 6 to 10, 2021
Paris, September 13, 2021,
Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from September 6 to 10, 2021:
Issuer’s name
Issuer’s identifying code
Date of transaction
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
Market
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
06/09/2021
FR0000121485
9,500
694.8241
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
07/09/2021
FR0000121485
10,000
704.0006
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
08/09/2021
FR0000121485
9,700
700.3919
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
09/09/2021
FR0000121485
9,700
692.7802
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
10/09/2021
FR0000121485
9,700
703.2666
XPAR
TOTAL
48,600
699.1006
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a
full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/1c4f415214480687/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-September-6-to-10-2021-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf
Contact
Analysts/investors
Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com
Julien Brosillon +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30 julien.brosillon@kering.com
Attachment