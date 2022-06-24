U.S. markets close in 2 hours 1 minute

Press Release from Eimskip

·1 min read
Eimskipafelag Islands hf.

Reference is made to press releases from 8 and 29 April 2021 regarding a ruling of the Reykjavik District Court that was referred to the Court of Appeal, cf. note 26 in the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements for year 2021.

Today the Company received the judgement of the Court of Appeal on the matter which ruled against claims made by the Company.

With reference to information previously disclosed this judgement will neither affect the Company’s income statement nor lead to payment. Both parties were ordered to bear their own cost on both court levels.

Eimskip, as a shipping operator in international markets, disagrees with this judgement and will refer this case to the Supreme Court.

For further information, please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications via phone (+354) 825-3399 or investors@eimskip.is


