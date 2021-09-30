Press release: KERING EYEWEAR COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF LINDBERG

U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

KERING EYEWEAR COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF LINDBERG

KERING
·1 min read
PRESS RELEASE
September 30th, 2021







KERING EYEWEAR COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF LINDBERG

Kering Eyewear announced today that it has completed the acquisition of the Danish Luxury Eyewear brand LINDBERG, in accordance with the terms announced on July 8th, 2021 and after having received clearance from the antitrust authorities. LINDBERG will be consolidated in Kering accounts starting from Q4 2021 onwards.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2020, Kering had over 38,000 employees and revenue of €13.1 billion.

About Kering Eyewear

Kering Eyewear is part of the Kering Group, a global Luxury group that develops a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches.
Founded in 2014, Kering Eyewear is the most relevant player in the luxury eyewear market segment. The Company designs, develops and distributes eyewear for a complete and well-balanced portfolio of 16 brands, which includes the proprietary brand LINDBERG, the undisputed Danish absolute luxury eyewear label, and the Fashion, Luxury and Lifestyle brands Gucci, Cartier, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Chloé, Alexander McQueen, Montblanc, Brioni, Dunhill, Boucheron, Pomellato, Alaïa, McQ and Puma.

About LINDBERG

LINDBERG is the embodiment of Danish design. When wearing LINDBERG eyewear, you tell the world that you subscribe to a different way of thinking and have a connoisseur’s appreciation of exceptional design and high-quality materials. LINDBERG has more than 750 employees handling all processes from design over manufacturing to selling directly to high-end optical stores in more than 100 countries. Over the years LINDBERG has been awarded 109 prestigious design awards acknowledging our broad selection of eyewear made in titanium, acetate, buffalo horn, wood and precious metals.

Contacts

Kering Eyewear

Maira Gazarin +39 3387147082 maira.gazarin@kering.com

Raffaella Sbano Tamburrino +39 3389323305 raffaella.sbano@kering.com

Kering - Press

Emilie Gargatte (HQ) +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20 emilie.gargatte@kering.com

Marie de Montreynaud (HQ) +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53 marie.demontreynaud@kering.com

Claudia Mora (Italy) +39 3477939237 claudia.mora@kering.com

Kering - Analysts/Investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Julien Brosillon +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30 julien.brosillon@kering.com

Follow us on

Attachment


