PRESS RELEASE: NACON CONNECT HAS MANY SURPRISES FOR YOU ON 7 JULY - 7pm

Lesquin, 5 July 2022 – NACON invites you to view the schedule and watch the teaser for NACON Connect, which will take place on 7 July on its official channels.

2 hosts will present the pre-show at 7pm when some news will be shared first. Following their show, the conference will showcase many of our projects. In total, 17 games will be shown, including highly anticipated ones like Steelrising, The Lord of the Rings: GollumTM, and Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, not to mention new products from our gaming accessories range. Our hosts will return after the show to discuss with the community about the news just shared.

Watch the teaser trailer for NACON Connect via the following link:

About NACON:

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. https://www.nacongaming.com/

