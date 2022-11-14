Press release: Orange Cyberdefense acquires Swiss companies SCRT and Telsys

Orange

Paris, 14 November, 2022

Orange Cyberdefense acquires Swiss companies SCRT and Telsys

On Tuesday, 8 November 2022, Orange Cyberdefense, the cybersecurity subsidiary of Orange, acquired 100% of the Swiss companies SCRT and Telsys. These two sister companies have their common headquarters in Morges near Lausanne and employ around 100 employees, experts in cybersecurity and associated services, equally spread over offices in Geneva and Bern.

Established as the leader in the French-speaking Swiss cybersecurity market, SCRT has been supporting its customers for 20 years by offering a complete set of cybersecurity services such as managed security services, consulting, ethical hacking and remediation in the event of an attack. Telsys is more specialized in the management of IT solutions.

Developing Orange Cyberdefense is a strategic priority for the Orange Group. In a global market growing by more than 10% year on year, Orange Cyberdefense achieved a turnover of +14% in 2021 with the objective of reaching one billion euros in 2023.

Following closely on from the acquisitions in 2019 of SecureLink and SecureData, Orange Cyberdefense is pursuing its ambitious organic and inorganic strategy to establish itself as the European leader in cybersecurity.

Already present in Switzerland through Orange Business Services, Orange Cyberdefense is now strengthening the Group's presence in the Swiss B2B market. Providing geographical proximity to its customers is fundamental to the DNA of Orange Cyberdefense, with more than 8,500 customers worldwide. The management and integrated teams of both companies will be retained to strengthen and accelerate its expansion plans, particularly in the Swiss-German territories in synergy with Orange Business Services.

With these acquisitions, Orange Cyberdefense has now extended its European presence to nine countries (France, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, UK and Switzerland) offering more than 2,700 expert employees in cybersecurity.

This acquisition further increases Orange Cyberdefense's expertise in cyber threat intelligence. We are also strengthening and augmenting our capabilities in terms of ethical hacking on the European market, with more than 200 professionals dedicated to this activity. In addition, by relying on the expertise and resources of the Orange Group, SCRT and Telsys are now able to expand their portfolio of services to offer their customers a wider range of managed security and IT services 24/7.

The financial details of this acquisition will not be disclosed.

Hugues Foulon, CEO of Orange Cyberdefense, commented: “We are delighted with this acquisition and happy to welcome these new teams as they will strengthen all of our capabilities. This is another step forward in our goal to establish ourselves as the European leader in cybersecurity. We are accelerating into the seventh cybersecurity market in Europe and thus consolidating the position of the Orange Group in the Swiss market”.

Eric Delangle, Chairman of SCRT and Telsys, added: "This operation will enable us to pursue our leadership project in Switzerland by relying on the size of Orange Cyberdefense, its portfolio of services and its operational model to better serve our national customers.”

About Orange Cyberdefense

Orange Cyberdefense is the Orange Group entity dedicated to cybersecurity. It has 8,500 customers worldwide. As Europe's leading cybersecurity service provider, we strive to protect freedom and build a safer digital society. Our services capabilities draw their strength from research and intelligence, which allows us to offer our clients unparalleled knowledge of current and emerging threats. With 25 years of experience in the field of information security, more than 2,700 researchers and analysts, 17 SOCs and 13 CyberSOCs spread around the world, we know how to address the global and local issues of our customers. We protect them across the entire threat lifecycle in more than 160 countries.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 42.5 billion euros in 2021 and 136,500 employees worldwide at 30 September 2022, including 75,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 286 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2022, including 240 million mobile customers and 24 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its "Engage 2025" strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About SCRT

SCRT is a Swiss company, specialized in information security. With over 20 years of experience and a team of nearly 70 employees, it is a cybersecurity leader in French-speaking Switzerland.

SCRT offers a wide range of services ranging from security consulting and detection and incident response to ethical hacking, which is one of its historical activities. In addition, driven by the conviction that security operated by dedicated professionals is much better able to meet the current requirements and challenges of a constantly changing sector, SCRT offers many services in the form of "managed services". It allows companies to focus on their business activities, while ensuring a level of security that meets current standards.

Renowned for its strong technical competence as well as for the quality of its services, SCRT supports hundreds of organizations of all sizes - local or and multinational - state actors or and international organizations.

About Telsys

Established over 30 years ago (under the name of Telecom Systems), Telsys SA is a services company specializing in the management of information systems and security.

With a team of nearly 30 people, specialized in areas such as network and datacenter technologies, cloud and operational monitoring, Telsys is able to offer a wide range of services, tailored to meet to the needs of its customers.

By attaching particular importance to values ​​such as flexibility and technical expertise, Telsys is able to offer its services in different forms, ranging from one-off services to complete outsourcing of the information system. It is thus able to respond – quickly and efficiently – to the needs of companies of all sizes.

Enjoying a leading position in the Swiss IT systems management market, Telsys joined SCRT in 2020. Since then, the two companies have been operating in close collaboration and according to a common strategy aimed at offering their customers the best level of service. in the fields of cybersecurity, datacenter and network infrastructures

Press contact:

Vanessa Clarke – vanessa.clarke@orange.com – +44 7818 848 848

