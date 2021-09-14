Press Release - Renault Group and its subsidiary RCI Bank and Services acquire a stake in heycar Group



PRESS RELEASE



09/14/2021



Renault Group and its subsidiary RCI Bank and Services

acquire a stake in heycar Group



Renault Group and RCI Bank and Services acquire a stake in the Mobility Trader Holding



GmbH (heycar Group).



• The Mobility Trader Holding GmbH is the company that created the online used car sales



platform “heycar”, present in Germany, United Kingdom and Spain.



• Renault Group in close collaboration with its dealers will actively contribute to the



development of the heycar platform in Europe by putting their inventory of used vehicles



online and by contributing to the platform the business assets of Carizy, the French leader



in the intermediation of used vehicle sales between retail customers, which is currently



experiencing rapid growth in France.





Boulogne-Billancourt and Paris, 09/14/2021



Renault Group and its subsidiary RCI Bank and Services, specialized in automotive financing and services, have



acquired an equity stake in Mobility Trader Holding GmbH to contribute to the development of the heycar



platform in Europe and with a view to its launch in France.





heycar is an online used car sales platform originally owned by Volkswagen AG and by Daimler that was launched



in Germany (2017) in cooperation with VAPS (Volkswagen und Audi Partnerverband), the German dealer



association. The platform is already operational in the United Kingdom (2019) and Spain (2020). Representing a



large number of dealer groups of different brands at some 5,000 locations with more than 380,000 vehicles, it



markets quality used vehicles online, sold by professionals to retail customers (B2C).





In a fast-growing used car market marked by digitalization, this acquisition will strengthen Renault Group’s presence



in the used car ecosystem through a high-quality digital experience.



RCI Bank and Services will offer financing and services adapted to the specificities of used vehicles and to customers'



needs, for each vehicle put online by Renault Group dealers.



Renault Group will contribute to the development of the heycar platform in France by bringing Carizy to the project,



the French leading start-up in C2C intermediation. Carizy, acquired in 2018 by the Renault Group, has experienced



strong growth in sales volumes in France and will complement the B2C offering of heycar to develop its C2C business



starting in France.





We are very pleased with this project with heycar, which in just a few years has become a key player in the online



distribution of used vehicles. This agreement is in line with Renault Group’s strategy to increase value creation at



each stage of the vehicle life cycle. In line with the Re-Factory - the project to convert the Flins plant into a dedicated



site for circular economy of mobility - through this partnership we intend to strengthen the competitiveness of our



sales network across the entire used vehicle value chain: from procurement to after-sales, including reconditioning,



marketing and sales of financing and services " said Luca de Meo, CEO Renault Group.





The completion of this acquisition is subject to the conditions normally applicable to this type of transaction,



including the presentation to the respective boards of the involved parties, the employee representative bodies in



France in accordance with the applicable French regulations and the possible approval of the relevant competition



authorities. It is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.



RENAULT GROUP



PRESS



Yamane Rie



+33 6 03 16 35 20



rie.yamane@renault.com



RCI Bank and Services



Agence CLE



+ 33 (0)1 84 16 06 22



rcibspress@agencecle.fr



heycar Group Chantal Kasper

+49 171 350 2660



chantal.kasper@heycargroup.com





About Renault Group



Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and



its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 5 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, LADA, Alpine and Mobilize - offering



sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.9 million vehicles



in 2020. It employs more than 170,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer. Ready to pursue



challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is



centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced and electrified vehicles.



In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.



https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/





About RCI Banque S.A.:



Created and wholly owned by Renault Group, RCI Banque S.A. is a French bank specializing in automotive financing and services for the



customers and dealership networks of Renault Group (Renault, Dacia, Alpine, Renault Samsung Motors and Lada) worldwide, the Nissan



group (Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun) mainly in Europe, Brazil, Argentina and South Korea and through joint ventures in Russia and India, and



Mitsubishi Motors in the Netherlands.



RCI Bank and Services has been the new commercial identity of RCI Banque S.A. since February 2016.



With 3,800 employees in 36 countries, the group financed over 1.5 million contracts (for new and used vehicles) in 2020 and sold more than



4.6 million services.



At end-December 2020, average performing assets stood at €46.9 billion in financing and pre-tax income at €1.003 million.



RCI Bank and Services has rolled out a deposits collection business in seven countries since 2012. At end-December 2020, net collected



deposits totaled €20.5 billion, or 43% of the company's net assets.



Find out more about RCI Bank and Services: www.rcibs.com. Follow us on Twitter: @RCIBS





About the heycar Group:



The heycar Group (Mobility Trader Holding GmbH) bundles all heycar national companies under one roof. Shareholders include Volkswagen



Financial Services AG, Volkswagen AG, Daimler Mobility AG and Allianz SE. heycar is the fastest growing platform for quality used cars in the



European automotive industry. We have been offering our customers a user-friendly and ad-free online platform for tested used cars of all



classes and well-known makes since 2017. The financing offerings of our partners are deeply integrated into our services. Our goal is to



revolutionize the way people buy and experience cars. We are data-driven and always put our customers at the centre of everything we do.



We operate in Germany, UK and Spain and are forging ahead with our expansion into new markets. heycar Group headquarter is in Berlin.



CEO of the heycar Group is Florian Schlieper, while André Warmuth is CFO.





















Story continues

Attachment



