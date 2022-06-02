U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,120.50
    +21.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,935.00
    +137.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,633.00
    +82.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,863.70
    +10.70 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.45
    -2.81 (-2.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.30
    +9.60 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    +0.25 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0692
    +0.0035 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.52
    -0.67 (-2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2554
    +0.0067 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.6740
    -0.4600 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,136.06
    -1,404.49 (-4.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    656.04
    -28.16 (-4.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

Press Release: Sanofi grants Regeneron worldwide exclusive license rights to Libtayo® (cemiplimab)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sanofi - Aventis Groupe
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SNY
  • SNYNF
Sanofi - Aventis Groupe
Sanofi - Aventis Groupe

Sanofi grants Regeneron worldwide exclusive license rights to Libtayo® (cemiplimab)

  • Sanofi will receive an upfront payment of $900 million, and an 11% royalty on worldwide net sales of Libtayo

  • Sanofi will also be entitled to a $100 million regulatory milestone payment as well as sales-related milestone payments of up to $100 million over the next two years

Paris, June 2, 2022. Sanofi restructures its immuno-oncology collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the amended and restated license and collaboration agreement, Regeneron will obtain worldwide exclusive license rights to Libtayo. The Sanofi and Regeneron global immuno-oncology license and collaboration agreement was originally executed in 2015. Prior to today, the companies had split Libtayo’s worldwide operating profits equally and co-commercialized Libtayo in the U.S., with Sanofi solely responsible for commercialization in the rest of the world.

Bill Sibold
Executive Vice President of Specialty Care & President of North America, Sanofi
Our diverse oncology portfolio doubled between 2019 and 2022 and now includes twelve compounds in clinical trials, each with a unique mechanism of action. Our early steps with Libtayo in immuno-oncology provided a strong foundation for our revitalized oncology efforts. Now, we are focused on leveraging our internal capabilities and advancing a new generation of oncology medicines. We continue to maintain a strong partnership with Regeneron in immunology, and will work closely with them on the seamless transition of Libtayo to ensure there is no impact for patients.”

Under the terms of the amended and restated immuno-oncology license and collaboration agreement, Sanofi will transfer the rights to develop, commercialize, and manufacture Libtayo entirely to Regeneron, on a worldwide basis, over the course of a defined transition period (to start upon receipt of any required governmental clearances worldwide). In exchange, Sanofi will receive an upfront payment of $900 million, and an 11% royalty on worldwide net sales of Libtayo. Sanofi will also be entitled to a $100 million regulatory milestone payment upon the first approval by either the FDA or European Commission of Libtayo in combination with chemotherapy for first-line treatment of certain patients with NSCLC, as well as sales-related milestone payments of up to $100 million in total over the next two years. The transaction is subject to clearance under competition law and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.

Regeneron will also accelerate reimbursement of the development balance associated with Regeneron and Sanofi’s separate Antibody Collaboration. Regeneron will increase from 10% to 20% the share of its profits that are paid to Sanofi to reimburse Sanofi-funded development expenses, until Regeneron’s share of the total cumulative development costs incurred under the collaboration has been reached.

Sanofi continues to build its considerable expertise in oncology and has increased research and development capabilities, focusing on difficult to treat cancers including breast, blood, and lung. We are committed to translating scientific discoveries into potential new treatments and addressing critical gaps in cancer care.

About Sanofi
We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.
Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

Media Relations
Sandrine Guendoul | + 33 6 25 09 14 25 | sandrine.guendoul@sanofi.com
Sally Bain | + 1 617 834 6026 | sally.bain@sanofi.com
Chrystel Baude | + 33 6 70 98 70 59 | chrystel.baude@sanofi.com
Nicolas Obrist | + 33 6 77 21 27 55 | nicolas.obrist@sanofi.com
Victor Rouault | + 33 6 70 93 71 40 | victor.rouault@sanofi.com

Investor Relations
Eva Schaefer-Jansen | + 33 7 86 80 56 39 | eva.schaefer-jansen@sanofi.com
Arnaud Delépine | + 33 6 73 69 36 93 | arnaud.delepine@sanofi.com
Corentine Driancourt | + 33 6 40 56 92 21 | corentine.driancourt@sanofi.com
Felix Lauscher | + 1 908 612 7239 | felix.lauscher@sanofi.com
Priya Nanduri | +1 617 764 6418 | priya.nanduri@sanofi.com  
Nathalie Pham | + 33 7 85 93 30 17 | nathalie.pham@sanofi.com

Disclaimers or Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans” and similar expressions. Although Sanofi’s management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sanofi, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, including post marketing, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug, device or biological application that may be filed for any such product candidates as well as their decisions regarding labelling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates, the fact that product candidates if approved may not be commercially successful, the future approval and commercial success of therapeutic alternatives, Sanofi’s ability to benefit from external growth opportunities, to complete related transactions and/or obtain regulatory clearances, risks associated with intellectual property and any related pending or future litigation and the ultimate outcome of such litigation, trends in exchange rates and prevailing interest rates, volatile economic and market conditions, cost containment initiatives and subsequent changes thereto, and the impact that COVID-19 will have on us, our customers, suppliers, vendors, and other business partners, and the financial condition of any one of them, as well as on our employees and on the global economy as a whole. Any material effect of COVID-19 on any of the foregoing could also adversely impact us. This situation is changing rapidly and additional impacts may arise of which we are not currently aware and may exacerbate other previously identified risks. The risks and uncertainties also include the uncertainties discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC and the AMF made by Sanofi, including those listed under “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Sanofi’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021. Other than as required by applicable law, Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Stock Splits This Week: Should You Buy Now?

    After exploding in the headlines back in March, Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock split is set for this Friday, and its share price has been climbing higher this week in anticipation. The main reason to buy shares before the split is the likelihood that the share price will rise before and after the split. Historically, stock splits have generated price increases.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 3 Stocks in Focus

    Corporate insiders give us one of the clearer signals available in the stock markets. The insiders are company officers, with ‘inside’ positions that give them greater access to company plans and resources, the very facts that will impact stock prices. Governmental regulators require insiders to publish their trades in a timely manner, as a way of avoiding their having an undue advantage, and retail investors can use tools like the Insiders’ Hot Stocks to follow these trades. We’ve gotten the pr

  • 3 Cryptocurrency Stocks With Up to 439% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts believe these crypto-related stocks can skyrocket between 118% and 439% over the next 12 months.

  • New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

    Albemarle Corporation ( NYSE:ALB ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial...

  • Why Block Stock Dropped 5% Today

    Shares of fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly Square, tumbled in Wednesday morning trading after The Wall Street Journal warned that business is getting tough in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, Block stock is down 5%. The company was an early entrant into the BNPL space, bidding $29 billion in August 2021 to acquire Australian BNPL leader Afterpay and its 16 million installment-paying customers.

  • I invested in Tesla early and now have a low 8-figure nest egg. I want to live off the interest and leave my kids money so they ‘don’t have to struggle like I had to.’ Do I need a financial adviser?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. What’s more, if they’re telling you a 3% to 4% rate of return is what they can do, that’s because those lower returns are consistent with the goal of capital preservation rather than a growth-above-all-else strategy that would be needed to generate annual returns of 10% or more, says McBride.

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • C3.ai Stock Swoons as Guidance Disappoints

    For the July quarter, C3.ai sees revenue of $65 million to $67 million, falling well shy of the Street consensus at $74.4 million.

  • Better Buy: Nvidia vs. AMD

    High-flying semiconductor stocks Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are down in the dumps so far this year as investors have sold off richly valued tech stocks amid rising interest rates, surging inflation, and concerns about the health of the semiconductor market after a couple of years of terrific growth. The company posted record revenue in the gaming and the data center businesses, which together produced nearly 89% of its top line. Nvidia's total revenue was up 46% year over year to $8.3 billion last quarter, while adjusted earnings popped 49% year over year to $1.36 per share.

  • Brian Moynihan dismisses Jamie Dimon’s warning on the economy: ‘You’ve got hurricanes that come every year.’

    The head of the second-largest bank in the U.S. by assets is not as pessimistic as the CEO of the top lender.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • Russia Fails to Meet Bond Obligations, Triggering Swaps Payout

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia was judged to have breached the terms on a bond after missing a $1.9 million interest payment and triggering an insurance payout potentially worth billions of dollars. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkStocks D

  • Why a top Wall Street quant sees S&P 500 taking back all its losses by year’s end

    The performance of equity benchmarks during May could be a “template” for the rest of the year, says JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

    Following a big pullback, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is housing three amazing values in plain sight.

  • Dimon says brace for U.S. economic 'hurricane' due to inflation

    Jamie Dimon, Chairman and Chief Executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co described the challenges facing the U.S. economy akin to an "hurricane" down the road and urged the Federal Reserve to take forceful measures to avoid tipping the world's biggest economy into a recession. Dimon's comments come a day after President Joe Biden met with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to discuss inflation, which is hovering at 40-year highs. "It's a hurricane," Dimon told a banking conference, adding that the current situation is unprecedented.

  • My Top 2 Stocks to Buy on the Dip

    Don't overthink things in today's market. These two stocks are dominant in their industries and incredibly cheap.

  • Google investors shoot down racial-equity audit while approving stock split

    Alphabet Inc. investors rejected 17 shareholder proposals at the Google parent company's annual meeting Wednesday, including a racial-equity audit, but approved a company proposal to increase the share count that will allow for a planned stock split.

  • Relief at the Pump Could Come Soon. Thank Saudi Arabia.

    Facebook’s COO Sandberg to quit, fresh data on manufacturing and jobs, Pfizer seeks approval for Covid vaccines for young children, and other news to start your day.

  • This Steel Giant Has a Plan for Inflation

    Having built itself into a major North American steel player, Cleveland-Cliffs is ready for this massive headwind.