U.S. markets close in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,047.57
    +57.01 (+1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,228.66
    +223.62 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,381.21
    +237.47 (+2.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,848.64
    +30.03 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.11
    +1.94 (+2.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.90
    +31.60 (+1.76%)
     

  • Silver

    23.99
    +0.58 (+2.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0638
    +0.0099 (+0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4580
    -0.1530 (-4.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2398
    +0.0132 (+1.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1820
    -2.4330 (-1.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,768.66
    +750.62 (+4.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    417.43
    +14.37 (+3.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.25
    +70.28 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,954.85
    +112.52 (+0.40%)
     

Pressure BioSciences Announces First Commercial Production of Revolutionary UltraShear Nanoemulsion Product Shipped, Booked, and Paid

Pressure BioSciences Inc.
·7 min read
Pressure BioSciences Inc.

$75,000 Pilot Lot Payment Received for Phase I of Safer Medical of Montana Agreement; Phases II/III Commercial Scale-Up Scheduled for Early 2023 - Expected to Yield 1st Half 2023 Revenues Over $1 Million

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2022 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" or "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and specialty process development and production services to the worldwide nutraceuticals, cosmetics, biotherapeutics, and food/beverage industries, among others, today confirmed the shipment of the Company's first ever commercial production lot of a revolutionary nanoemulsion product created and enabled by the Company's innovative Ultra Shear Technology™ (UST™ or UltraShear™) nanoemulsification platform. The shipped product is a breakthrough CBD oral spray designed by PBI for fast effect and high potency for Safer Medical of Montana ("SMM"), with whom PBI signed a multi-year development and manufacturing agreement ("Agreement"), announced on May 4, 2022. SMM pre-paid the entire $75,000 purchase price of the Phase I production lot.

The Agreement covers three phases of development and commercialization of a custom-formulated oral spray of hemp-derived nanoemulsified CBD designed for extremely rapid absorption and effectiveness, and for efficient high potency delivery of CBD active material in each dose. All ingredients used in the manufacture of this UltraShear prepared nanoemulsion product are sourced from naturally-occurring, plant-based origins. Phases II and III of the PBI-SMM Agreement are focused on scaling up UltraShear nanoemulsion production by a factor of 10x in each stage, with total PBI revenues captured under this Agreement expected to top $1M in Q1/Q2 of 2023.

Captain George Ackerson, the CEO and Founder of Safer Medical of Montana, stated: "I am so excited by our opportunity to partner with Pressure BioSciences in allowing the launch of their first UltraShear-enabled nanoemulsion product to be focused upon creation of our revolutionary "Black Ops Nano CBD" oral spray, which is specifically targeted to serving vast unmet needs within the U.S. veterans community. Their UltraShear technology platform allows an oil-soluble active molecule like CBD to be prepared into a nanoemulsion of vanishingly tiny oil droplets in water that ensures rapid absorption and unparalleled bioavailability of the CBD into the water-based biochemistry of human bodies. Development work to date has demonstrated these capabilities far beyond any CBD products currently on the market - with performance better than we could have dreamed."

Captain Ackerson continued: "As a Vietnam veteran myself, I wanted to make certain that our CBD product had the best chance of helping the men and women who have served our Country, many of whom still struggle daily with significant health and wellness issues. To ensure optimal effectiveness with fast validation in a positive first use experience, we requested the development of a very high concentration of CBD (40mg per milliliter), which is beyond the concentration capabilities of currently marketed true nano formulations. Each bottle contains 2000mg of CBD. One spray will deliver about 6.5mg of the nanoemulsified CBD, designed for fast absorption through the cheek or under the tongue. Individual users will be able to adjust their dosage easily and rapidly as needed."

Mr. John B. Hollister, Director of Sales and Marketing at PBI, observed: "This launches a new chapter for Pressure BioSciences, as UltraShear commercialization enters into a phase of scale up and rapid growth. PBI has long established itself as an expert in the development and application of extreme high-pressure technology to enable remarkable and important new scientific and production capabilities, but UltraShear now opens an extraordinarily broad range of important and large new commercial application markets, from pharmaceuticals to nutraceuticals, cosmetics, food and beverages, agrochemicals, and many more."

Mr. Hollister continued: "Black Ops Nano CBD is the first UltraShear product, but vastly more products, far beyond this initial cannabinoid opportunity, will quickly follow. We have previously announced exciting progress in our cosmeceutical partnership with Dr. Denese SkinScience, and in our formulation developments for astaxanthin (the most potent antioxidant in the market) and other nutraceuticals. Our investors should expect to hear much more about additional UltraShear contracts and products in the days and weeks ahead. The dam is bursting."

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBI, concluded: We recently announced the first three cosmeceutical products targeted for development and commercialization with Dr. Adrienne Denese through the initial quarters of 2023 PBIO/Dr. Denese FORCE Webinar 101322. Combined with the CBD product formulations already announced with orders from Captain Ackerman and other partners, we expect these UltraShear products to yield at least $4 million of incremental new toll manufacturing revenues for PBI through Q1/Q2 of 2023. We are also close to executing a number of additional UltraShear contracts that we anticipate will drive Q3/Q4 2023 tolling revenues well beyond the expected Q1/Q2 record revenues created by the UltraShear platform. This is a wonderful time to consider becoming or being a stakeholder in Pressure BioSciences."

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control bio-molecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

For more information about PBI and this press release, please click on the following website link:
http://www.pressurebiosciences.com
Please visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Press Contacts:
Richard T. Schumacher, President & CEO (508) 230-1828 (T)
John B. Hollister, Director of Sales and Marketing (805) 908-5719 (T)
Jeffrey N. Peterson, Chairman (650) 703-8557(T)

SOURCE: Pressure BioSciences Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731628/Pressure-BioSciences-Announces-First-Commercial-Production-of-Revolutionary-UltraShear-Nanoemulsion-Product-Shipped-Booked-and-Paid

Recommended Stories

  • Icicle ERP Wins 2022 Food Logistics Top Software & Technology Provider Award

    Food Logistics named Icicle ERP as one of the winners of its 2022 Top Software & Technology Providers award. Icicle ERP's complete food safety, production and compliance management solution was honoured for its ability to ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain.

  • Millions face £250 monthly mortgage rise next year

    The average monthly mortgage bill will go up from £750 to £1,000, the Bank of England says.

  • Avalanche’s Core Wallet Goes Mobile With Android Launch

    With the release of a mobile version, Ava Labs’ Core Wallet is taking an important step towards creating an interconnected Web3 experience.

  • Stifel Turns to KX to Strengthen Market Intelligence and Trade Execution Impact

    KX -- maker of kdb+, the world's fastest time series database and real-time analytics engine -- announced today that Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), the full service brokerage and investment banking firm, has chosen KX to enhance market data analytics and drive real-time decision making. With over 8 billion shares traded annually in the U.S., Stifel will leverage the unmatched speed and scalability of kdb+ for data ingestion and processing to improve its trade execution analytics and operatio

  • Eli Lilly 2023 profit view disappoints on higher costs, strong dollar

    Analysts have said that the drugmaker is spending heavily on research and development ahead of presenting data for its keenly watched donanemab drug for Alzheimer's disease as well as its regulatory submission for tirzepatide in obesity. It is now eyeing four approvals next year, including for donanemab and for the additional use of tirzepatide in obesity, both of which could tap into potential multi-billion-dollar markets. Lilly projected revenue between $30.3 billion and $30.8 billion for 2023, higher than market estimates of $30.12 billion, with the company anticipating an increase in sales of its key drugs.

  • As workers strike, UK public sector pay hits 19-year low in real terms

    Average pay for British public sector workers fell to a 19-year low in October, after adjusting for inflation, according to official data on Tuesday that underscored why so many are going on strike. Workers in both the public and private sectors have walked out in recent months. Rail workers, teachers, postal staff and criminal defence lawyers have all complained that their pay has not kept up with inflation, which hit a 41-year high of 11.1% in October.

  • Lions crash some top 10s, swiftly rising around all NFL power polls for Week 15

    The Detroit Lions move into the top 10 at a couple of prominent NFL power polls for Week 15 and are rising up in all the others

  • 10 Best Immunology Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best immunology stocks to invest in. If you want to read about some more immunology stocks, go directly to 5 Best Immunology Stocks to Invest In. Immunology is the study of the immune system of higher organisms in relation to disease. To be more precise, immunology is the […]

  • 12 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best Canadian stocks to buy and hold. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go directly to 5 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold. To cap off a turbulent year, the Bank of Canada hiked its overnight rate by 50 basis points to 4.25% […]

  • National reactions: Bills bring back Cole Beasley in ‘plot twist’

    National reactions: #Bills bring back Cole Beasley in 'plot twist'

  • Binance Hit by Crypto Outflows as FTX’s Fall Shakes Exchanges

    (Bloomberg) -- Binance Holdings Ltd., the dominant cryptocurrency exchange, has been hit by large outflows as traders move to take custody of their tokens amid revelations that rival FTX may have misused customer funds before its November implosion. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cas

  • November CPI: Inflation rises 7.1% over last year

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its November Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Here are the main figures from the report, compared to Wall Street estimates.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 10 Years on Dividends Alone

    Investing in stocks can make you money in two primary ways. Many stocks also deliver additional returns by paying dividends. Here are three stocks that could double your money in 10 years on dividends alone.

  • This Stock-Split Stock Sees Unstoppable Growth Ahead

    Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) recently completed a unique stock split. Brookfield completed this split so that its investors would have direct exposure to its asset management business's dividend income and growth. CEO Bruce Flatt recently discussed the growth it has already locked up at a recent industry conference.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks Down More Than 40% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    AMD and Nvidia are set to drive the future of technology, and investors can buy them now at a discount.

  • Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) closed the most recent trading day at $21.26, moving -0.79% from the previous trading session.

  • Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.155

    The board of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBAN ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.155 per...

  • 5 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 per Share

    While some of these tech stocks were riding the tide and will never see new highs, others have been unfairly thrown out with the rest and could eventually comeback for a rebound. Bold investors can consider these tech stocks as speculative holdings in a diversified portfolio. Fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) uses artificial intelligence to determine creditworthiness instead of a traditional credit score.

  • 5 things FTX did with its money — including customer assets — according to its new CEO

    As FTX continues to be unwound, its new CEO is set to tell Congress at least five things he knows the company did with the money from clients and investors.

  • Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Them Until Retirement

    Current market conditions provide a great argument in support of the idea that you should start investing early.