Pressure builds on Bank of England’s Bailey over yet another bumper rate rise

BOE Inflation Shock

Andrew Bailey may not get to wear the armour of a white knight of old in Threadneedle Street, but that is the role he was given in 2020.

The Governor of the Bank of England was thrown straight into battle in the grip of the pandemic, riding to the economy’s rescue by slashing interest rates and pumping out money – in the form of quantitative easing (QE) – at an unprecedented rate.

In doing so he followed the model of his predecessors Lord King and Mark Carney, who had sought to shield the economy through the crises and crunches of the past 15 years, generally by hacking borrowing costs with all their might.

Now the economy faces the opposite problem and, as the Bank needs to batter down rampant inflation, the Governor looks oddly impotent.

Bailey has repeatedly raised borrowing costs, taking the base rate from 0.1pc in December 2021 to 4.5pc today, in an increasingly desperate attempt to keep prices pinned down.

Despite this, inflation has only lately dropped below 10pc.

In April it slid to 8.7pc, more than four times the Bank’s 2pc target and well above the rate of pay growth for the average worker. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) which Bailey chairs is set to raise rates again at its meeting on Thursday.

But the committee’s ability to get prices back under control is increasingly in doubt. Confidence in our hero is waning, drawing political consternation and stoking turmoil in the markets.

Each time the Bank raises interest rates and says it hopes it will soon have done enough to bring down inflation, new economic data pops up showing that the economy has other ideas.

Markets are panicked by the idea that more rate rises will be needed, forcing up borrowing costs for the Government and mortgage holders, squeezing the economy and piling pressure on the Bank to play catch-up.

The latest iteration of this pattern came last week, when surprisingly strong jobs market data showed that wages are soaring in the private sector. It prompted Bailey to acknowledge it is taking “a lot longer” than hoped for inflation to fall.

Interest rates on Government bonds surged and several banks raised mortgage rates or cut back the number of loans they offered.

Traders now expect the Bank of England’s base rate to hit 5.75pc next year, with a risk it could reach 6pc – a level not seen in more than 20 years.

Senior city bosses are alarmed over the Bank’s failure to get on top of the tumult. One leading figure wants the Governor to raise rates by 0.5 percentage points this week to get ahead of market sentiment and prove that the MPC is in control.

Few economists expect policymakers to be so bold.

Andrew Goodwin at Oxford Economics says “the scale of the recent market reaction is indicative of a lack of confidence in the Bank of England’s ability to bring inflation under control” and predicts an increase to 4.75pc this week.

“We think the MPC will want to reassert its inflation-fighting credibility and will hike again in August, taking the Bank Rate to 5pc,” he adds.

There is good cause for a degree of caution.

Ellie Henderson, economist at Investec, expects most of the nine MPC members will vote for a 0.25 percentage point rise with only a few hawkish policymakers opting for a larger move to squash inflation.

“We think the UK economy will go into recession at the end of the year,” she says.

“This will help bring inflation back down, but the question is how long it takes to get inflation back to that 2pc target and how hard does the Bank of England have to tighten the screws to help that path.”

Huw Pill, the Bank’s chief economist, said it is important to strike “a balance between ensuring inflation returns to target, and containing the costs that measures needed to ensure that return impose on already vulnerable households and businesses”.

Swati Dhingra, a relatively dovish MPC member, last week said the higher cost of money “is already starting to add to ongoing pressures for families that are renting or negotiating in the mortgage market”.

Deciphering the effect of past rate rises on the economy is crucial.

Traditionally, policymakers believe it takes between 18 and 24 months for rate rises to fully feed through to the wider economy, as higher borrowing costs gradually constrain household and business spending power and so flatten inflation.

It is only 18 months since the Bank stopped its pandemic-era QE and threw monetary policy into reverse, so most of the effect on inflation has yet to be felt.

Meanwhile, raising rates now would not be expected to affect inflation fully until late 2024 or into 2025. Even this usual rule of thumb may be out of date.

On the eve of the financial crisis, when rates were last at these levels, around half of mortgages were at fixed rates. This meant half of those with home loans felt the effect of higher borrowing costs immediately.

Now, only around 15pc are on variable rates, so the vast majority of mortgage borrowers are insulated from the extra cost for some time. This makes Bailey’s job more difficult.

It raises the risk that the Bank will increase rates, see little effect and so raise them again – only to find the cumulative effect hits much later and more powerfully than expected.

This is a dilemma for officials facing serious pressure from markets and politicians responding to new data every week, including May’s inflation figures which will be published on Wednesday and are expected to show a reading above 8pc.

Jagjit Chadha, director at the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, says the Bank has already done enough to get inflation under control by early 2025 and would not face pressure to go further if it had made this case more convincingly to markets.

“We might have to raise interest rates higher than we otherwise would because we have not been clear enough on the communication, then we have to bring around the recession,” he says.

Sven Jari Stehn at Goldman Sachs does not expect the Bank to discover that confidence this week.

“We look for a continued pattern where the MPC remains non-committal on further tightening but is then pushed into more 0.25 percentage point hikes by stronger-than-expected data,” he says.

There is certainly room for more surprises in the data, particularly given the extraordinary resilience of the jobs market.

Megan Greene, who will join the MPC after this week’s meeting, told MPs last week it is crucial to comprehensively stamp out inflation.

“Inflation expectations cannot be allowed to become de-anchored, or you end up in that situation. That is the most important thing to glean from the 1970s and 1980s,” she said.

This might raise the risk of recession, but such is the Bank’s balancing act.

“There is always a risk of overtightening. The calculus that every central bank has to do is to figure out whether that is the greatest risk versus not tightening more,” Greene said.

Paul Dales at Capital Economics argues the Bank is right to focus on squashing inflation even if it leads to a recession – which he believes it will.

“We have effectively got through the cost of living crisis without a recession, which has been quite remarkable,” Dale adds.

“But I don’t think we are going to get through the cost of borrowing crunch without a recession. Dodging one is pretty good – dodging two would be a bit of a miracle.”

This might be one battle the Governor just cannot win, with or without armour.

