Pressure pumping market size to grow by USD 5,566.37 million from 2022 to 2027: Rising investments in oil and gas E&P activities to drive growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pressure pumping market size is forecasted to increase by USD 5,566.37 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.49%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising investments in oil and gas E&P activities, the increasing global rig activity, and the increasing focus on unconventional oil and gas E&P activities. However, factors such as risks associated with drilling activities may impede the market growth. Charts and data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pressure Pumping Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pressure Pumping Market 2023-2027

The rising investments in oil and gas E&P activities are driving the market growth. Rapid urbanization and industrialization have increased the consumption of liquid fuels in developing countries. China and India are among the largest consumers of fuel globally. Several oil and gas companies are working on new E&P projects to cater to the increased demand. According to the IEA, global investments in upstream oil and gas projects increased by around 10% in 2021 when compared to 2020. Oil and gas producers such as Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and ConocoPhillips Company have increased their investments in shale. Therefore, the increase in such investments will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Baker Hughes Co., Calfrac Well Services Ltd., Danfoss AS, Flowserve Corp., Halliburton Co., ITT Inc., KAMAT GmbH and Co. KG, KSB SE and Co. KGaA, LEWA GmbH, MAXIMATOR GmbH, NOV Inc., Patterson UTI Energy Inc., RPC Inc., Sam Turbo Industry Pvt. Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., SPP Pumps Ltd., Sulzer Management Ltd., Superior Energy Services Inc., Trican Well Service Ltd., and Weatherford International Plc

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders – 

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between NEUTRAL and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the pressure-pumping market from industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the sample

The market is segmented by type (hydraulic fracturing, cementing, and others), application (horizontal well and vertical well), and geography (North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America).

Segmentation by type

  • Hydraulic fracturing: The hydraulic fracturing segment was valued at USD 22,937.37 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. Hydraulic fracturing is the process of injecting a pressurized mixture of water, sand, and chemicals into the bedrock formation. It helps create new fractures in the rock and increases the size of the old ones. The use of pressure pumping services for hydraulic fracturing has various advantages, such as reduction of asphalt deposition in the wells, increase in effective drainage area, and reduction of the required number of wells necessary to drain an area. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the hydraulic fracturing segment during the forecast period.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the report!

Related Reports:

The industrial heat pump market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 666.06 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (paper and pulp, food and beverage, chemical, automotive, and others), type (air-to-air heat pumps, air-to-water heat pumps, water source heat pumps, ground source heat pumps, and hybrid heat pumps), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The sanitary pumps market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.33% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 560.15 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (kinetic sanitary pumps and positive displacement (PD) sanitary pumps), end-user (food and beverage, pharmaceutical and biotechnology applications, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this pressure pumping market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pressure pumping market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the pressure pumping market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the pressure pumping market across North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pressure pumping market vendors

Pressure Pumping Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.49%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 5,566.37 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

2.91

Regional analysis

North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key countries

US, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Baker Hughes Co., Calfrac Well Services Ltd., Danfoss AS, Flowserve Corp., Halliburton Co., ITT Inc., KAMAT GmbH and Co. KG, KSB SE and Co. KGaA, LEWA GmbH, MAXIMATOR GmbH, NOV Inc., Patterson UTI Energy Inc., RPC Inc., Sam Turbo Industry Pvt. Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., SPP Pumps Ltd., Sulzer Management Ltd., Superior Energy Services Inc., Trican Well Service Ltd., and Weatherford International Plc

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global pressure pumping market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Hydraulic fracturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Cementing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Horizontal well - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Vertical well - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Pressure Pumping Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pressure-pumping-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-5-566-37-million-from-2022-to-2027-rising-investments-in-oil-and-gas-ep-activities-to-drive-growth---technavio-301765895.html

SOURCE Technavio

