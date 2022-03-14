U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,215.99
    +11.68 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,121.14
    +176.95 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,831.91
    -11.90 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,983.22
    +3.55 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.11
    -6.22 (-5.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,961.80
    -23.20 (-1.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    -0.74 (-2.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0946
    +0.0031 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0960
    +0.0920 (+4.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3051
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.9720
    +0.6920 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,751.25
    -66.36 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    868.70
    +7.52 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,183.63
    +27.99 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

Pressure on Putin must be increased to the maximum - German FinMin

·1 min read

BERLIN, March 14 (Reuters) - The pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin must be increased to the maximum to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Monday, adding that sanctions would hit Germany too.

"The pressure on Vladimir Putin must be increased to the maximum in order to end this war as quickly as possible. We therefore welcome the continued work on sanctions," Lindner told reporters in Berlin.

To help cushion the impact of higher energy prices, Lindner said he wanted to introduce a fuel rebate for car drivers, adding: "The state must not leave citizens and the economy alone to face higher prices."

(Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Thomas Escritt)

