The pressure sensitive adhesive market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% by revenue during the period 2022–2027

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market Report. Hot-melt adhesives and water-based pressure sensitive adhesives are witnessing high growth owing to their increasing demand and application in packaging, automotive, electronics, and other industries.

New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06236832/?utm_source=GNW
APAC is one of the major contributors to the rapid growth of adhesives and the growth in end-user industries such as packaging and automotive, which uses water-based pressure sensitive adhesives extensively.

The pressure sensitive adhesive market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% by revenue during the period 2022–2027.

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS

• High Demand for Bio-based Adhesives
• Growing Use of Pressure-sensitive Adhesives in Tapes
• Ease-Of-Use and Low Costs Associated with Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

The Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market is segmented based on Technology, Formulation, Application, and End-user. Due to the rise of the packaging and automotive industries in European nations, apparently, there is an increasing need for hot-melt adhesives. Consumers also have a strong preference for environmentally friendly products, eventually expanding the bio-based hot-melt adhesives market.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

The growth of the global pressure-sensitive adhesives market is attributable to economic growth, rise in construction projects, and growth across the automotive and industrial sectors worldwide. Several government regulations requiring eco-friendly and environmentally friendly goods are also propelling the demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives across all geographies. APAC has emerged as the most dominant regional market in recent years

VENDOR ANALYSIS
3M, Sika, Henkel, H.B. Fuller, and Arkema are a few of the major global companies. The majority of the large companies are attempting to expand their operations by forming successful partnerships or acquiring small or mid-sized active vendors in different regions, while domestic vendors are profiting on product portfolios tailored to regional needs.

THE REPORT INCLUDES:

1. The analysis of the global pressure-sensitive adhesives market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global pressure-sensitive adhesives market.
3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the global pressure-sensitive adhesives market.
5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage."
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06236832/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


