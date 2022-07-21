U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market to Surpass Value of US$ 10 Bn in 2031: TMR Study

Transparency Market Research
·6 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

Commercialization of advanced wound care products generating sizable revenues to firms in pressure ulcers treatment market; prevalence of pressure ulcers particularly in inpatient hospital settings expanding avenues

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc.: Technological advancements in wound care solutions are expanding growth frontiers for pressure ulcers treatment. Expanding array of innovative wound care products notably smartphone applications coupled with new techniques in wound management have stridently broadened scope for pressure ulcers treatment. The pressure ulcers treatment market size is projected to cross value of US$ 10 Bn by 2031.

The demand for pressure ulcers treatment is likely to rise in elderly patients, mainly owing to presence of many comorbid factors such as dry skin, fragility, and chronic diseases that increase risks of pressure-induced injury. Growing number of older adults being hospitalized for end-of-life care has spurred the need for advanced wound care dressings and devices.

Stridently, the demand for these has been rising in all hospitalized patients, thus presenting vast lucrative opportunities for firms to capitalize on during the forecast period of 2022–2031. Prevalence of pressure wound in hospitalized patients and in the community will generate sizable growth opportunities in pressure ulcers treatment market. The prevalence is high in the U.S. and the U.K., thus propelling the adoption of wound care products.

Request Brochure of Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market Research Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=14723

Key Findings of Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market

  • Massive Demand for Various Wound Care Solutions Presents Lucrative Opportunities: The introduction of advanced wound care devices has invigorated the prospects of pressure ulcers treatment market. Improvements in wound care techniques in pressure ulcers are spurring the adoption of wound care dressings. The demand is rising in inpatient settings, fueled by uptake of bed sore treatment products. The hospital inpatient settings segment, of note, held major market share in 2021.

  • Treatments for Managing Morbidity of Pressure Ulcers Propelling Revenue Growth: Pressure ulcers pose a high financial burden on healthcare systems. This is a key factor that has spurred R&D on products used for pressure ulcers treatment. The range of wound care dressings products has grown substantially over the years, expanding the avenues in the pressure ulcers treatment market.

  • New Technologies for Elderly Patient Populations Expanding Avenues: Rapidly aging population in various countries is a key trend that presents vast untapped revenue potential for companies in the pressure ulcers treatment market. The incidence of pressure ulcers is expected to rise in people aged more than 65 years. Additionally, older adults have conditions that delay wound healing, which increases the severity of pressure ulcers.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=14723

Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market: Key Drivers

  • Growing awareness about the morbidity of pressure ulcers mainly due to immobility in patients is a key driver for the need for management strategies, thus driving the evolution of pressure ulcers treatment market. The chronic nature has evoked widespread interest among healthcare providers and caregivers.

  • High burden of hospital-acquired pressure ulcers is a key driver of the pressure ulcers treatment market. The number of elderly hospitalized patients suffering from pressure wounds is also rising with the aging population.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=14723

Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held a major share of the global pressure ulcers treatment market in 2021, and the regional market is anticipated to advance at CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Rise in elderly patient population and prevalence of chronic diseases are propelling the commercialization of pressure ulcers treatment products.

Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the pressure ulcers treatment market are ConvaTec Group plc., Acelity L.P., Inc., Coloplast Group, 3M, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Essity Aktiebolag, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Integra LifeSciences, and Smith & Nephew plc.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=14723

Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market Segmentation

  • Treatment Type

    • Wound Care Dressing

      • Antimicrobial Dressings

      • Foam Dressings

      • Film Dressings

      • Hydrocolloid Dressings

      • Alginate Dressings

      • Hydrogel Dressings

      • Other Dressings

    • Wound Care Devices

      • NPWT

      • Ultrasound Therapy

      • Others (HBOT & electromagnetic)

    • Active Therapies

      • Skin Grafts & Substitutes

      • Growth Factors

      • Others (hemostatic agents, sealants (collagen and fibrin sealants))

    • Others

  • Types of Wound

    • Stage 1

    • Stage 2

    • Stage 3

    • Stage 4

  • End-user

    • Hospital Inpatient Settings

    • Hospital Outpatient Settings

    • Community Health Centers

    • Home Healthcare

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Microbiology Culture Market: The U.S. microbiology culture market is expected to reach the value of US$ 5.4 Bn by the end of 2031. It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2031.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market: global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market was clocked at US$ 19.8 Bn in 2021. The global market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.

Bioinformatics Market: The global bioinformatics market is expected to reach the value of US$ 44.9 Bn by the end of 2028. It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market: The global erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market is expected to reach the value of US$ 2.5 Bn by the end of 2028. It is estimated to incur value growth at CAGR of -3.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches Market: The global wearable bioelectronic skin patches market is expected to reach value of US$ 14.8 Bn by the end of 2031.

Geriatric Care Services Market: The global geriatric care services market is expected to reach the value of US$ 0.7 Bn by the end of 2028. It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Skin Care Devices Market: The global skincare devices market is expected to reach the value of US$ 23.9 Bn by the end of 2028. It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Personal-use Facial and Skin Therapy Devices Market: The U.S. personal-use facial and skin therapy devices market is expected to reach the value of US$ 7.5 Bn by the end of 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


