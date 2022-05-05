U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

Pressure Vessel Market Worth $59.5 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Pressure Vessel Market by Type (Boiler, Reactor, Separator), Material, Heat Source (Fired Pressure Vessel and Unfired Pressure Vessel), Application (Storage Vessels and Processing Vessels), End-User and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Pressure Vessel Market size will grow to USD 59.5 Billion by 2027 from USD 47.1 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The increase in the requirement for the industrial equipment to hold their gases, liquids, and vapors at high pressures for industries such as power, oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals is driving the Pressure Vessel Market. Boilers have the largest market share in pressure vessels which are majorly driven by thermal power plants in the power sector. Apart from the thermal plants, there are also other industries that are in need of pressure vessels such as the chemical sector. Advancements in technologies such as supercritical and ultra-critical technologies for thermal power generation is also building up demand for pressure vessels. These new technologies are replacing the aged thermal power plants making them eco-friendly, and energy-efficient. In the APAC region, China is contributing to the high market share. The abundance of thermal power plants in China is contributing to the growth of this market. Two units of ultra-supercritical coal-fired power plants have been approved to balance the energy supply and demand. Thus, these developments in this region are increasing the demand for pressure vessels. The upcoming projects in developing economies such as the Asia Pacific are providing opportunities for the growth of the Pressure Vessel Market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=116301805

The steel alloy segment, by material type, is expected to be the most significant Pressure Vessel Market during the forecast period.

The steel alloy material segment has the largest share of the global Pressure Vessel Market. It is the most common material used in manufacturing pressure vessels when compared to composites and other alloys. The advancements in the steel alloy have improved its properties such as strength, and corrosive resistance nature. APAC region is contributing to the highest market share of pressure vessels during the forecast period. Thus, increasing the demand for steel alloys in this region.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Pressure Vessel Market"
192 – Tables
52 – Figures
247 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pressure-vessel-market-116301805.html

By heat source, The Un-Fired segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By heat source, the pressure vessels market has been segmented into the fired and unfired segments. The unfired segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. These unfired vessels are used for power generation, chemicals, food & beverages, paper & pulp, etc. applications. for instance, heat exchangers are commonly used in power generation for heat recovery options. The growth of the market is mainly due to an increase in the demand for thermal powerplant economies in the Asia-Pacific regions such as China, and India.

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain as the largest Pressure Vessel Market

The Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the Pressure Vessel Market during the forecast period due to an increase in the requirement of various end-user industries such as the chemical, and power sectors in the Asia Pacific region. Advancements in the technologies in the pressure vessels are creating opportunities for pressure vessel growth in the Asia Pacific region. To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Pressure Vessel Market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=116301805

The leading players in the Pressure Vessel Market are Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (US), General Electric (US), Larsen & Toubro (India), Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (Japan), Hitachi Zosen (Japan), IHI Corporation (Japan), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India). The major strategies adopted by these players include new product launches, sales contracts, agreements, expansions, partnerships, and collaborations.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Cryogenic Equipment Market by Equipment (Tanks, Valves, Vaporizers, Pumps), Cryogen (Nitrogen, Argon, Oxygen, LNG, Hydrogen), End-User (Energy, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Transportation), System Type (Storage, Handling, Supply) & Region - Global forecast to 2027

Power Plant Boiler Market by Type (Pulverized Coal Towers, CFB, Others), Capacity (<400 MW, 400–800 MW, ≥800 MW), Technology (Subcritical, Supercritical, Ultra-supercritical), Fuel Type (Coal, Gas, Oil), and Region- Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/pressure-vessel-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/pressure-vessel.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pressure-vessel-market-worth-59-5-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301540520.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

