U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,334.75
    +34.75 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,758.00
    +233.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,014.75
    +152.00 (+1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,004.20
    +25.00 (+1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.66
    -0.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.20
    -10.20 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.17 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1348
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.82
    +0.07 (+0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3609
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0800
    +0.0400 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,668.80
    +1,613.57 (+4.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.88
    +51.59 (+6.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.95
    +41.74 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Prestigious Environmental Prize Awarded to World Expert on the Links Between Climate Change and Human Health

Tyler Prize
·2 min read
Tyler Prize
Tyler Prize

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2022 Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement – often regarded as the ‘Nobel Prize for the Environment’ – has been awarded to British physician Sir Andy Haines, one of the first scientists to sound the alarm that changes to the natural environment have dangerous implications for human health.

Haines worked as a family doctor and researcher before realizing that the greatest thing he could do for human health was to reveal its critical connection to the health of our planet. He has since committed over three decades to understanding and working to prevent the impacts of environmental change, especially climate change, on human health.

Tyler Prize Executive Committee Chair Julia Marton-Lefèvre said that since identifying this crucial interlinkage in the early ‘90s, Haines has worked urgently to establish the evidence base for global climate action and policy change.

“As a leader in Planetary Health, Sir Andy’s findings have been a wake-up call for humanity. He has focused his life’s work on building international, multidisciplinary research and collaborations that form strategies and policies to protect global health – especially in vulnerable low-income countries – in our rapidly changing planet.”

Haines, who is Professor of Environmental Change and Public Health at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said it is a “great honor and privilege” to be selected as the recipient of the 2022 Tyler Prize.

“I think it reflects the growing awareness that climate change isn’t just about damaging the environment – according to the World Health Organization, ‘climate change is the single biggest health threat facing humanity’. From the effects of extreme heat and wildfires to effects on infectious disease transmission, food supply, migration, poverty... climate change can affect health in so many ways.”

Tyler Prize Official Citation: "Sir Andy Haines is being recognized for his contributions in understanding the effects of climate change on public health, his leadership in expanding the scope of public health to one of Planetary Health, and for his mentorship of the next generation of health scientists and practitioners in preventive environmental health actions in the 21st century."

The Tyler Prize is administered by the University of Southern California.

This is an abbreviated press release. Full version in press kit here.

Contact

Email: bec@reagencylab.com

Cell: +1 347 698 3291


Recommended Stories

  • Musk's Starlink connects remote Tonga villages still cut off after tsunami

    Elon Musk's satellite venture has launched a free high-speed internet service to connect remote villages in Tonga that have been cut off since a devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami in January. Tonga's prime minister, Siaosi Sovaleni, said in a ceremony on Wednesday in the capital, Nuku'alofa, that 50 VSAT terminals provided free of charge by Musk's SpaceX would be distributed to the outlying islands worst hit by the tsunami. "It is rather paradoxical for a devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami to bring to our shores the latest in satellite and communications technology," he said in a speech broadcast by Tonga Broadcasting Commission.

  • Blackstone Swears Off Oil-Patch Investing as Private Equity’s Retreat Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- After watching big banks curtail lending and asset managers pare bets, fossil fuel producers are now losing access to some of Wall Street’s deepest pockets.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Russia Sanctions, Cites ‘Invasion’: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapAn Obscure Corner of Wall Street Is Making Billions Tra

  • Tesla Has Unearthed a New Golden Opportunity

    Tesla is not waiting for the fleet to come in. The electric vehicle maker recently launched a website for companies that is dedicated to the benefits of having a fleet full of Tesla. "With low cost of ownership and zero emissions, owning a Tesla fleet benefits your business, your drivers and the environment," the website states.

  • Biden to bolster mineral supply chain for phones, EVs and wind power to help end foreign reliance

    President Joe Biden aims to bolster the critical mineral supply chain and eventually end U.S. reliance on China for materials key to EVs and other technologies.

  • Tesla gets wrist slap from EPA for violating Clean Air Act

    Tesla has agreed to pay a $275,000 fine in a settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for violating the federal Clean Air Act at its electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Fremont, California. The EPA found Tesla to be in violation of specific regulations known as National Emissions Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants for Surface Coating of Automobiles and Light-Duty Trucks from October 2016 through September 2019, which could put people living in communities nearby at a health and environmental risk. Tesla's facility applied coating materials containing such hazardous air pollutants as formaldehyde, ethylbenzene, naphthalene and xylene.

  • Phoenix Zoo has a new baby female Masai giraffe. Here's a look at the calf and her mother

    Need a little pick-me-up? Say hello to the Phoenix Zoo's newest baby, a female Masai giraffe who's just two weeks old. Warning, she's super adorable.

  • Psaki dodges Fox News attempt to use Ukraine crisis to belittle threat of climate crisis

    Military has consistently emphasised climate threat

  • Biofuel Maker Renewable Energy Group Is Said to Field Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- Renewable Energy Group Inc., a green diesel maker, is exploring options after receiving takeover interest, including selling itself, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him

  • A mischief of magpies defeated scientists' tracking devices

    Magpies support "Do Not Track" protocols.

  • "Yeah, you don't wanna live there." Joe Rogan name-drops Evansville in recent podcast

    Why did Joe Rogan mention Evansville in a recent podcast? It comes back to discussions on coal pollution in the Tri-State

  • Heavyweight Firefighting Aircraft Knocks Out Emerging Wildfires

    First-year performance statistics prove SCE-funded helitankers’ unprecedented, round-the-clock capabilities to stop wildfires in their tracks.

  • M·A·C Cosmetics Launches Back-to-M·A·C Recycling Program in Germany, Norway, Greece & Czech Republic

    M·A·C Cosmetics’ has expanded its pioneer Back-to-M·A·C takeback program to Germany, Norway, Greece and the Czech Republic to further its commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its pack...

  • Sewage spill shuts down beaches in Southern California

    A stretch of Southern California beach at Newport Bay was closed Monday to swimmers and surfers, after up to 50,000 gallons (189,270 liters) of raw sewage spilled into nearby waters, authorities said.

  • Storms Eunice and Franklin generate half of Britain’s electricity

    The high winds that swept across the UK as storms Eunice and Franklin battered the country generated enough electricity to power half of Britain.

  • Hank the Tank, a 500-Pound Bear, Ransacks a California Community

    Since summer, a black bear known as Hank the Tank has made a 500-pound nuisance of himself in South Lake Tahoe, California, breaking into more than two dozen homes to rummage for food and leaving a trail of damage behind. So far, nobody has been able to deter Hank, said Peter Tira, a spokesperson for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Department officials and local police have tried to “haze” the bear with paintballs, bean bags, sirens and Tasers, but he is too drawn to humans and t

  • A 'triple-bottom-line Benefit' for Toronto Affordable Housing

    10-year partnership between Enbridge Gas, Toronto Community Housing Corporation has created both energy savings and emissions reductions

  • Maryland must reduce its natural gas consumption | COMMENTARY

    There’s an old saying (and song lyric) repeated around the State House whenever difficult issues arise before the Maryland General Assembly: Everybody wants to get into heaven, but nobody wants to die. In the context of legislative matters, it means that we can all usually agree on good outcomes, but it’s how best to get there that proves daunting. In the matter of how to deal with the serious ...

  • Nat Gas Spikes Higher on Cold Temps, Low Stocks, LNG Demand

    “Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees below average over the northern tier states by Monday morning,” the Weather Prediction Center said Saturday.

  • At Scale Podcast: The Honeybee Effect

    Who would have thought the wing of a tiny honeybee drives a trillion dollar economy, global food security, and economic resilience for women. Host Audrey Choi explores the impact of these essential...

  • Wildlife officials mark rare Florida panther for death

    The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the agency formed to protect wildlife, has taken an unprecedented step and marked for death a rare Florida panther known as FP 260.FP 260 is still alive, but has been targeted for capture and euthanasia, Craig Pittman reports for the Florida Phoenix.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Because of an Immokalee rancher's persistent complaints that FP 260 was killing her calves, the federal agency decided th