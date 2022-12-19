U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,851.72
    -0.64 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,031.60
    +111.14 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,650.20
    -55.22 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,752.10
    -11.32 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.63
    +1.34 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.60
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0613
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5770
    +0.0950 (+2.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2176
    +0.0036 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5360
    -0.1430 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,740.27
    +33.98 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.15
    +0.76 (+0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,378.19
    +46.07 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

Prestigious DE&I organization adds Ameren executive leader as member

·3 min read

Chonda Nwamu to promote Black excellence as one of the newest members of the Executive Leadership Council

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chonda Nwamu, senior vice president, general counsel and secretary at Ameren, has earned a spot as a member of the Executive Leadership Council (ELC) Class of 2023. The ELC is the preeminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of Black executives in the C-suite, on corporate boards and in global enterprises.

Chonda Nwamu. Senior vice president, general counsel and secretary at Ameren
Chonda Nwamu. Senior vice president, general counsel and secretary at Ameren

Nwamu's ELC membership places her among some of the most accomplished Black professionals in the world. Since its founding in 1986, the ELC has grown to include more than 800 current and former Black CEOs, corporate board members, and senior executives of Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies, entrepreneurs at top-tier firms and thought leaders.

"Chonda has been at the forefront of enhancing Ameren's enterprise-wide diversity, equity and inclusion strategy," said Marty Lyons, president and chief executive officer of Ameren. "Through her leadership, Ameren has proactively implemented measures and metrics to recruit and retain diverse attorneys and legal staff, increase the volume of legal and related services it purchases from diverse law firms and suppliers, and facilitate increased opportunities for diverse attorneys to handle Ameren matters. She is among the best of the best and will represent Ameren well on the ELC."

"I'm looking forward to leveraging the network and resources of the ELC to help level the playing field in the legal profession and the C-suite," Nwamu said. "I hope to use this experience as an opportunity to serve as a role model and mentor to more women and diverse leaders. I'm passionate about using my influence to help develop and promote the next generation of diverse leaders to close the representation gap."

Ameren remains focused on building a diverse culture where leaders like Nwamu can emerge and thrive. Some of Ameren's top diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives to fulfill this vision include:

  • Pledging $10 million over five years to nonprofits working for racial equity and opportunity.

  • Holding an annual virtual DE&I summit with community leaders and Ameren co-workers and encouraging employees to volunteer with organizations working toward equity.

  • Investing in a robust supplier diversity program, which resulted in a record $900 million on projects delivered by women-owned, minority-owned and veteran-owned companies in 2021.

  • Continuing to facilitate several types of diversity training and mentorship programs for employees, including Discussions Across Differences.

  • Building a more diverse workforce through intentional recruiting, such as Ameren's Hiring Our Heroes program to hire veterans and the Bright Return Program to give opportunities to mid-career professionals to return to a career after voluntarily leaving the workforce.

  • Providing employee resource groups (ERGs) for women, veterans, minority groups and LGBTQ+ employees.

  • Engaging more than 1,600 Ameren co-workers in more than 7,000 hours of DE&I learning with the launch of the ConvERGing: Learning and Action program.

For more information about Ameren's DE&I efforts, including the most recent DE&I Annual Report, visit Ameren.com/company/careers/diversity.com.

About Ameren Corporation

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois operates a rate-regulated electric transmission business in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

Ameren Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ameren Corporation)
Ameren Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ameren Corporation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prestigious-dei-organization-adds-ameren-executive-leader-as-member-301706197.html

SOURCE Ameren Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna stock rises after analyst upgrade, price target raise

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Jefferies analyst’s decision to upgrade Moderna stock to Buy.

  • 401(k) Contribution Limits for 2022 vs. 2023

    Here is how much money you and your employer can contribute to your 401(k) retirement savings plan in 2022 and 2023.

  • Binance's books are a black box, filings show, as crypto giant tries to rally confidence

    The world's biggest crypto exchange, Binance, is battling to shore up confidence after a surge in customer withdrawals and a steep drop in the value of its digital token. After the collapse of rival exchange FTX last month, Binance's founder Changpeng Zhao promised his company would "lead by example" in embracing transparency. Yet a Reuters analysis of Binance's corporate filings shows that the core of the business – the giant Binance.com exchange that has processed trades worth over $22 trillion this year – remains mostly hidden from public view.

  • This Is When The Average American Retires

    Determining when to retire can be tough. There are various factors to consider, including your financial situation, your health, and the lifestyle you wish to enjoy once you retire. While the decision of when to retire is personal to you, … Continue reading → The post When Do People Retire on Average appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I'm Sitting On a Mountain of Cash: 4 Brand-New Stocks I'm Looking to Buy Next

    These fast-paced companies have the innovative capacity and competitive edges necessary to make patient investors richer.

  • JPMorgan Says Don't Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 6 Incredible Perks of Being a Costco Employee

    Costco was one of the companies at the forefront of raising their minimum wage to $15 (it's now $16), but the pay is only one of the job perks that come along with working at the warehouse club....

  • WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. ACCELERATES RETURN OF CAPITAL WITH $419 MILLION IN DISPOSITIONS AND A 32% DIVIDEND INCREASE

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to announce that it has entered into three definitive agreements to dispose of certain non-strategic assets, effective October 1, 2022 for aggregate consideration of $419 million, consisting of $394 million in cash and producing assets that consolidate working interest in our operated Butte, Saskatchewan core area. Current production from the disposed assets is approximately 11,000 boe/d1 and is expected to average appro

  • Britain’s broken egg industry shows the price of food inflation

    In Britain, the damage wrought by rampant inflation can be seen in the fate of the humble egg. With war in Ukraine driving energy and chicken feed costs higher, farmers say what they get paid is no longer enough, upending the economics of a key food staple. Many of the country's supermarkets, including market leader Tesco and No. 3 Asda, have rationed sales, blaming the bout of bird flu that has ravaged flocks across Europe and the United States and, they say, led to a British shortage.

  • Recharacterizing Your IRA Contribution

    You can recharacterize a Roth IRA as a traditional IRA and vice versa. But a new rule change limits Roth conversions.

  • Meta faces record-breaking fine after being accused of breaking EU rules

    Fine for Facebook owner would smash previous European Union record of 4.125 billion euros

  • Never Mind the FAANG Stocks, Buy the GHOST Stocks Before 2023

    No platform holds a candle to Facebook when it comes to social media; Apple's iPhone is unrivaled; Amazon revolutionized digital retail; Netflix has long been the face of streaming video; and Google's search was so ubiquitous, it became a verb. Investors have been skittish about the decelerating growth that has plagued online retailers over the past year. It's more likely that digital sales are simply taking a breather before their next leg higher.

  • Ford Settled Dozens of Truck-Rollover Lawsuits Before $1.7 Billion Verdict

    The auto maker, expected to argue for a new trial in a Georgia case that resulted in a $1.7 billion jury verdict, says its millions of Super Duty trucks are safe.

  • What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits?

    You can get Social Security benefits and work at the same time. But if you haven't reached full retirement age, your benefits could be reduced.

  • This Unstoppable Growth Stock Has Inflation-Beating Traits Warren Buffett Would Love

    Now, most younger investors need to learn how to invest in a high inflationary environment since they've never had to deal with it before. There's no one better than investing legend Warren Buffett, who has given investors lots of advice throughout the years on how to deal with inflation. For example, Buffett wrote in his 1981 shareholder letter that investors should look for companies with two traits to combat inflation: pricing power and the ability to scale without making heavy capital investments.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup

    JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • How Are IRA Withdrawals Taxed?

    How IRA withdrawals are taxed depends on the type of account. Tax consequences for traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs are different in significant ways.

  • Why More EV Makers Aren’t Making Cars at All

    “Asset light” is catching on among upstart companies selling electric vehicles. Foxconn and Magna International want a piece of the action.

  • Ask an Advisor: I Lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties?

    I lost my job last year and need to take care of a parent. In doing that, I must withdraw money from my retirement. I don't understand the tax implications and penalties. I would also like access to any savings … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Citigroup (C) to Shut Down China Consumer Banking Business

    Citigroup (C) is exiting its Chinese consumer banking business. The move, expected to affect nearly 1,200 employees, will have no material impact on its financials.