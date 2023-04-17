Preston Development Company Earns Major Achievement in Market Excellence Development Company of the Year Award for Chatham Park

Chatham Park Community was Awarded Thirteen Additional Major Achievement in Market Excellence Awards

PITTSBORO, N.C., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatham Park, a residential master-planned community by Preston Development Company, received fourteen Home Builders Association (HBA) of Raleigh-Wake County major achievement in market excellence (MAME) awards at their annual awards ceremony. Entries are judged on six categories, including concept, creativity, copy, overall design, and executive and continuity. MAME awards are touted as the Academy Awards of new home sales and marketing in the Triangle region.

Chatham Park and Preston Development were recognized in the below MAME categories:

Development Company of the Year

Leadership Award

Best of the Best in Overall Marketing

Best of the Best in Overall Design, Merchandising, & Community

Best Land Plan

Best Innovative Feature for a Master-Planned Community – Multiple Builders

Best Website for a Community

Best Graphic Continuity

Best Print Direct Mail Piece or Newsletter for Consumers

Best Print Ad for a Community

Best Monument

Best Special Promotion/Event Within a Community

Best Rendered Virtual Tour of a Community

Best Sales Office/Welcome Center for a Master Planned Community – Multiple Builders

"We are extremely proud to receive these awards. This is the culmination of our efforts to provide residents a community that prioritizes well-rounded lifestyles grounded in innovation and stewardship," said Preston Development's Marketing Assistant, Julia Rawl.

The honors awarded to Chatham Park highlight its intentional design and execution, incorporating its five key pillars: Innovation, Connectivity, Quality Design, Wellness, and Stewardship. Highlighted features within the master-planned community include its ecoSelect® Plus program to increase energy efficiency in homes at Chatham Park, the many methods of communicating with realtors, prospective and current residents, and community members.

In addition to the above achievements, Preston Development Executive Vice President Vanessa Jenkins was awarded the Leadership Award, which recognizes an individual who has displayed exemplary leadership to their company in 2022 and encouraged HBA involvement.

"I'm appreciative to the HBA of Raleigh-Wake County for the recognition and am thankful the entire team who contributed and helped achieve all we did in 2022," said Preston Development Executive Vice President Vanessa Jenkins. "I look forward to continuing to contribute to HBA and drive innovation through Chatham Park and additional Preston Development projects in the Triangle region."

To learn more about Chatham Park and the community's offerings, visit https://chathampark.com/ or connect with them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

About Chatham Park

Developed by award-winning Preston Development Company, Chatham Park is a technology-centric 8,300-acre live, work, play, learn master-planned community located just outside of Raleigh in Pittsboro, North Carolina. Founded on five pillars: Innovation, Connectivity, Quality Design, Wellness, and Stewardship, the vision of Chatham Park is to offer a balanced, well-rounded lifestyle for those In Pursuit of a Life Well Lived. More than 2,000 acres will be dedicated to parks and open space in addition to a wide range of amenities, including over 30 miles of scenic walking, biking, and multimodal trails; access to the Haw River and Jordan Lake; an amphitheater for live music and entertainment; shops, dining, art galleries, and so much more. Chatham Park will feature unique home designs in five villages along with schools, office and retail space.

About Preston Development Company

Julian "Bubba" Rawl and Tim Smith formed their first partnership for property development in the mid-80's as The Properties Group. Under this name, they developed projects such as McGregor West, Ashley Village, and The Ice House, as well as overseeing numerous land deals throughout the Raleigh-Durham area. In 1991, they formed Preston Development Company as the result of their purchase of Preston and Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, NC. Preston Development Company has since evolved into the trademark name for all development projects. Additionally, Preston Development owns, leases and manages many of their commercial centers and freestanding buildings. Preston Development also creates land development partnerships with other builders/developers.

