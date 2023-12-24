Preston's new parks and recreation director gearing up for busy season

Dec. 23—PRESTON — After nearly three months in his position, new Parks and Recreation Director James Przybylski is gearing up for a busy spring sports season, as he also explores continued partnerships with the town school system and library for added programs.

Przybylski, 31, started his position in Preston in late August following the departure of 10-year director Amy Brosnan. Przybylski had previously served as recreation supervisor for the Manchester Division of Neighborhoods and Families in what Przybylski called a robust recreation department.

In Preston, Przybylski heads both the Parks and Recreation and Youth Services departments and currently is the sole staff member. He will advertise in early January for a part-time coordinator of recreation and youth services for the town.

He spent his first few months in a transition period, examining the town's recreation facilities, and assessing needs and the potential to expand programs. Przybylski has an extensive background in adaptive sports for people with disabilities. He hopes to expand those opportunities in Preston as well.

"There is an opportunity to maintain the standards and grow in ways the community has not anticipated," Przybylski said of Preston recreation programs. "The community is growing and getting younger."

Przybylski, who has an undergraduate degree in clinical exercise physiology and a master's degree in recreation administration from Southern Connecticut State University, said he was interested in the Preston position as an opportunity to expand the impact he could have on programming as the leader of a small-town department.

In Manchester, Przybylski worked with local community markets to expand families' options for using their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits with locally grown fresh food. He said when he was interviewed for the Preston position, town officials expressed the desire for a similar program here, working with local farmers.

Because Preston has limited resources, forming partnerships with other town departments and in the community, such as with local farmers, will be essential, Przybylski said.

Przybylski said the school system and Preston Public Library will be key partners for the recreation program, especially the schools because they own the gyms and outdoor playgrounds and fields. He said he will coordinate with Library Director Diane Deedy to expand youth programs there, making sure to complement and not duplicate library offerings.

First Selectwoman Sandra Allyn-Gauthier said town officials are excited to have Przybylski in town, given his education, experience and initiative. She said his work with farmers markets and neighborhoods in Manchester was a plus on his application.

The town is working on a long-term strategic plan that will include recommendations for recreation facilities. One plan is to extend the Poquetanuck Village improvements now being planned along Route 2A to the former Norwich Hospital property, with kayak launch spots on Poquetanuck Cove, multi-use trails and fishing spots.

"He'll be able to help us with that," Allyn-Gauthier said.

