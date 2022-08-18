U.S. markets close in 5 hours 7 minutes

Presults, A Leading Provider Of Archiving and Compliance Solutions For Financial Advisors, Announces SMS Compliant Archiving Is Now Available

·2 min read

The addition of SMS archiving is part of Presults' mission to provide a complete and compliant all-in-one archiving solution for RIAs, IBDs, and other regulated financial professionals

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Presults, a leading provider of archiving and compliance solutions for financial advisors, today announced their launch of SMS compliant archiving. Financial Advisors and Compliance departments utilizing Presults are now able to archive incoming and outgoing SMS messages and use this data to perform compliance audits and reviews.

Due to its ease of use and competitive pricing, Presults has quickly grown to become a leading provider of email and social media archiving for the financial industry. The addition of SMS archiving is part of Presults' mission to provide a complete and compliant all-in-one archiving solution for RIAs, IBDs, and other regulated financial professionals.

"There is a significant need for SMS archiving in the financial industry. Firms need a dynamic compliance solution that does not restrict communication methods or require multiple vendors," said Larry Shumbres, CEO at Presults. "We're charting a new path for compliance that is easier to manage, reduces costs, and is highly effective."

Presults makes it seamless to onboard and does not charge a fee for this process.

"What I am most impressed by Presults is how easy it has been too onboard. We are a new firm and are onboarding new advisors, launching new websites, social media pages, and needed a solution. The process to setting up the archiving on all of these has been intuitive, simple and we have had great support from Presults," said Joe Mcquaid of Imprint Wealth.

The Presults SMS solution is now available on iOS and Android.

About Presults:

Presults provides compliance and archiving software for the financial industry that is powerful, affordable, and easy to use. The Presults suite of solutions meets all SEC and FINRA archiving requirements for email, websites, SMS, and social media platforms and significantly reduces the need for manual compliance reviews.

For further information about Presults, visit https://presults.com/
Presults can also be found across social media platforms:
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/presults/
Twitter https://mobile.twitter.com/presultsinc

Media contact:
Larry Shumbres
342871@email4pr.com
929-202-7100

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/presults-a-leading-provider-of-archiving-and-compliance-solutions-for-financial-advisors-announces-sms-compliant-archiving-is-now-available-301608596.html

SOURCE Presults

