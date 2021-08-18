U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

Preterm Birth And PROM Testing Market Size Worth $1.9 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global preterm birth and PROM testing market size is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2021 to 2028. Key factors that can be attributed to market growth are rising number of preterm births in developed and emerging economies, improving access to advanced neonatal and maternal care facilities, and introduction of new POC diagnostic products over the forecast period.

Grand View Research Logo
Grand View Research Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • By test type, the ultrasound segment dominated the market in 2020, as it is one of the most preferred technologies for tracking fetal development and maternal health

  • Techniques such as Placental Alpha-Microglobulin-1 (PAMG-1) are gaining prominence due to better reliability in predicting the risk of preterm births

  • North America held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to higher incidence of pregnancies in the above 35 years age group and well-developed infrastructure to manage high-risk pregnancies

  • As per the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), in the U.S., nearly 12.0% of childbirths are preterm, which lead to higher hospitalization and treatment costs

  • In Asia Pacific, the market is projected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to high population growth in countries such as India and China

Read 110 page market research report, "Preterm Birth And PROM Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Test Type (Pelvic Exam, Ultrasound, Biochemical Markers, Uterine Monitoring, Nitazine Test, Ferning Test, Pooling), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Preterm births are not specific to a particular geography and have been recognized as a worldwide concern. The risk of preterm births typically escalates with increasing average age of pregnant women. With growing awareness about preterm births and its consequence, the tendency of pregnant women to enroll for Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) testing during their pregnancy is anticipated to increase, for reassurance and monitoring of symptoms of preterm birth.

Point-of-Care (POC) diagnostics have drastically altered the methodology of testing in various fields. With the help of advanced technology, devices are able to assess analytes in a given sample. Companies are focusing on R&D to increase specificity and sensitivity of devices, which lowers the error rate. Hence, emphasis is being given to reducing sample size required for other medical testing.

Many low-income states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh have low utilization of public healthcare services for female infants. Despite the availability of free healthcare services, only approximately 41% of admissions to the SNCUs are female infants. Hence, many states have banned gender revelation to the family before birth. India is the only large country where more female infants die than males. UNICEF plans to intervene by strengthening the health infrastructure, and reducing inequities of healthcare services, and improve healthcare outcomes.

Grand View Research has segmented the global preterm birth and PROM testing market on the basis of test type and region:

  • Preterm Birth And PROM Testing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Preterm Birth And PROM Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

List of Key Players of Preterm Birth And PROM Testing Market

  • Qiagen N.V.

  • Hologic, Inc.

  • Cooper Surgical Inc.

  • Abbott

  • Medixbiochemica

  • Sera prognostics

  • Clinical Innovations, LLC

  • Biosynex

  • NX Prenatal, Inc.

  • IQ Products

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Medical Devices Industry:

  • Fetal And Neonatal Care Equipment MarketThe global fetal (Labor & Delivery) and neonatal care equipment market size was valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.9% over the forecast period.

  • 3D Ultrasound MarketThe global 3D ultrasound market size was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.

  • Ultrasound Device MarketThe global Ultrasound Device Market size was valued at USD 6,833.0 million in 2015. The rising demand for minimally invasive diagnostic as well as therapeutic devices is primarily driving the growth of the market.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preterm-birth-and-prom-testing-market-size-worth-1-9-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301357710.html

SOURCE Grand View Research India Pvt Ltd

