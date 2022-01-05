U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

Preterm Birth & PROM Testing Market Research Report by Type, by End-user, by State - United States Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

ReportLinker
·5 min read

Preterm Birth & PROM Testing Market Research Report by Type (Preterm Birth Tests and PROM Tests), by End-user (Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals), by State (California, Florida, and Illinois) - United States Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

New York, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

New York, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Preterm Birth & PROM Testing Market Research Report by Type, by End-user, by State - United States Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06183448/?utm_source=GNW

The United States Preterm Birth & PROM Testing Market size was estimated at USD 352.09 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 355.85 million in 2021, at a CAGR 2.59% to reach USD 410.55 million by 2026.

Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Preterm Birth & PROM Testing to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across Preterm Birth Tests and PROM Tests. The Preterm Birth Tests is further studied across Biochemical Markers, Pelvic Exam, Ultrasound, and Uterine Monitoring. The Biochemical Markers is further studied across C-Reactive Protein (CRP), Corticotropin-Releasing Hormone (CRH), IL-1, IL-2, IL-8, TNF-a, and Interleukin (IL)-6. The PROM Tests is further studied across Alpha-fetoprotein (AFP), Biomarker Tests, Ferning Test, Fetal Fibronectin Test, IGFBP Test, Nitrazine Test, PAMG-1 Immunoassay, Pooling, and Ultrasound.

Based on End-user, the market was studied across Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals.

Based on State, the market was studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Preterm Birth & PROM Testing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor’s strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the United States Preterm Birth & PROM Testing Market, including Abbott Laboratories, Cigna Companies, Clinical Innovations, LLC, CooperSurgical, Inc., Hologic, Inc., IQ Products, Medix Biochemica, NX Prenatal Inc., Qiagen N.V., and Sera Prognostics, Inc..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the United States Preterm Birth & PROM Testing Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the United States Preterm Birth & PROM Testing Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the United States Preterm Birth & PROM Testing Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the United States Preterm Birth & PROM Testing Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the United States Preterm Birth & PROM Testing Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the United States Preterm Birth & PROM Testing Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the United States Preterm Birth & PROM Testing Market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06183448/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


