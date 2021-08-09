U.S. markets open in 43 minutes

Pretium Announces Closing of Reset of Crown Point CLO 9, Ltd.

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretium, a specialized investment management firm with more than $25 billion in assets, today announced the closing of a reset of $304.2 million collateralized loan obligation ("CLO"), Crown Point CLO 9, with Pretium Credit CLO Management, LLC acting as manager.

(PRNewsfoto/Pretium Partners, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Pretium Partners, LLC)

Jerry Ouderkirk, Head of Structured Credit at Pretium, said "Pretium is pleased with the successful reset of Crown Point 9 and is excited about the continuing market opportunity for our CLO Management Platform investors in the second half of 2021 and 2022."

Pretium's corporate and structured credit platform specializes in sourcing, structuring and managing corporate risk in single name and structured format. Currently, the firm manages cash-flow collateralized loan obligations backed by broadly, syndicated leveraged loans, engages in distressed, opportunistic and structured product investing through private funds and serves as sub-advisor to a mutual fund focused on leveraged bank loan investing.

As of June 30, 2021, Pretium's corporate and structured credit team managed $2.7 billion in assets.

About Pretium

Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on secular investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has approximately $25 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2021 and employs approximately 2,500 people across 29 offices. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

For more information, please contact:

Prosek Partners

Josh Clarkson / William Szczecinski

646-818-9259 / 912-344-7423

jclarkson@prosek.com / wszczecinski@prosek.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pretium-announces-closing-of-reset-of-crown-point-clo-9-ltd-301351056.html

SOURCE Pretium

