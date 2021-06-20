U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,166.45
    -55.41 (-1.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,290.08
    -533.37 (-1.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,030.38
    -130.97 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,237.75
    -49.71 (-2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.50
    +0.46 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.90
    -10.90 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    25.84
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1865
    -0.0045 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4500
    -0.0610 (-4.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3809
    -0.0115 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1500
    -0.0810 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,838.88
    +516.99 (+1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    888.52
    -51.42 (-5.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,017.47
    -135.96 (-1.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,964.08
    -54.25 (-0.19%)
     

There are Some Pretty Amazing Sales on Used Canon Gear Happening.

Chris Gampat

Canon has captured the hearts and eyes of many photographers with their mirrorless cameras. But what’s more, their lenses are even better. In fact, they’re amongst the favorite of many of the staff. We couldn’t find a lot of deals on new gear. But if you’re game for gently used cameras and lenses, Michigan Camera has a nearly flawless rating on Amazon. And their Canon camera/lens listings are also at fantastic prices. Take a look below!

Deals on Canon Gear

camera deals
camera deals

Here are deals on some of the most interesting pieces of Canon gear, including their EF mount stuff.

