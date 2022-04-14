U.S. markets closed

Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) to Push Cardiogenic Shock Market Past US$ 6.32 Bn by 2032

·6 min read

The U.S. Accounts for Over Four-Fifth of All Cardiogenic Shock Demand

Fact.MR in its latest study provides comprehensive analysis on the global cardiogenic shock market from 2022 to 2032. It also highlights the recent developments, challenges, and opportunities influencing the sales of cardiogenic shock across multiple segments including treatment type, end user, and regions.

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cardiogenic shock market was valued around US$ 3.29 Bn in 2021. By 2032, the cardiogenic shock market is slated to top US$ 6.32 Bn, registering growth at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

FactMR_Logo
FactMR_Logo

Improved standard of living and sedentary lifestyle is resulting in increased consumption of fast food, alcohol and smoking, and minimal physical activities. Consequently, fueling the probability of contracting cardiovascular problems. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the application of cardiogenic shock across the globe.

Apart from this, growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) within the geriatric population pool is another factor augmenting the growth in cardiogenic shock market.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7206

With surging demand for heart transplants, the number of heart donors are projected to plummet as mortality rate is low. Hence, requirement for cardiogenic shock is expected to propel over the coming years.

In addition to this, government spending on healthcare to ensure the availability of advanced treatment at a reasonable rate in healthcare facilities is increasing. Such initiatives are likely to improve the growth in cardiogenic shock market.

Apart from this, rising research and development (R&D) activities in the field of cardiovascular diseases will encourage manufacturers to develop innovative cardiogenic shock treatments. This is expected to fuel the growth in the market.

Report Attributes

Details

Base Year Value (2021A)

US$ 3.29 Bn

Estimated Year Value (2022E)

US$ 3.45 Bn

Projected Year Value (2032F)

US$ 6.32 Bn

Global Growth Rate (2022-2032)

CAGR 6.2%

Key Takeaways:

  • The U.S. accounted for overall market share of 88% in North America cardiogenic shock market in 2021.

  • China held 43.4% of the market share in 2021 owing to the development of cost-effective medical devices in the country.

  • Based on treatment type, the cardiogenic shock treatment drugs segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2022 and 2032.

  • Cardiogenic shock treatment accounted for around 6.4% of the global cardiovascular device market share.

  • Germany held 22.9% share in the Europe cardiogenic shock market in 2021 and the trend is likely to continue over the forecast period.

Growth Drivers:

  • Need to improve patient outcomes and survival rates among heart patients is anticipated to surge the application of cardiogenic shock.

  • Growing awareness about the benefits of cardiogenic shock equipment and therapies such as quick treatment and rapid diagnosis will drive the market.

Restraints:

  • High cost of the treatments and mechanical devices used for surgeries is projected to limit the sales in the cardiogenic shock market.

  • Lack of awareness regarding cardiogenic shock coupled with the increasing medical expenditure might restrain the growth in the market.

To Gain In-Depth Insights on Cardiogenic Shock Market, Request Methodology at
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7206

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players are developing innovative cardiogenic shock treatments and drugs to increase their revenue and gain a strong foothold in the coming years. They are also integrating automation and other advanced technologies into the cardiogenic shock therapies to expand their business across the globe.

Leading players are implementing inorganic business strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and joint ventures to strengthen their global footprint.

For instance,

March 2022: Bayer AG conducted a phase III VOYAGER PAD study to conclude the efficacy of Xarelto™ 2.5 mg plus Aspirin as treatment for limb ischemia and other cardiovascular-related problems in patients with symptomatic peripheral artery disease post revascularization.

February 2021: Abbott received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its CardioMEMS™ HF system as a treatment for patients suffering from earlier-stage heart failure.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

  • Bayer AG Abbott

  • Terumo Corporation

  • Viatris

  • ABIOMED

  • F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

  • Par Pharmaceutical

  • Getinge Group

  • Medtronic

  • AstraZeneca

More Valuable Insights on Cardiogenic Shock Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers an in-depth analysis on global cardiogenic shock market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also provides key insights into factors promoting the sales of cardiogenic shock through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Treatment Type:

  • Cardiogenic Shock Treatment Drugs

  • Antiplatelet medication

  • Other blood-thinning medications

  • Cardiogenic Shock Treatment Devices

  • Mechanical Circulatory Support (MCS) devices

  • Invasive Ventilation (endotracheal tube)

  • In Vitro Test Kits

  • N-Terminal Pro-B-Type Natriuretic Peptide (NT-ProBNP)

  • Troponin I

By End User:

  • Hospitals

  • Ambulatory Surgical centers

  • Cardiac Catheterization Labs

  • Office-Based Clinics

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Cardiogenic Shock Market Report

  • What is the estimated market size of the cardiogenic shock market in 2022?

  • Which are the factors restraining the growth in the cardiogenic shock market?

  • Which region will exhibit significant growth in the global cardiogenic shock market during 2022-2032?

  • Which are the factors fueling the sales of cardiogenic shock during the forecast period?

  • What is the estimated growth rate of the cardiogenic shock market until 2032?

  • What is the expected market value of the cardiogenic shock market during the forecast period?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Healthcare Domain

Heart Valve Devices Market: Sedentary lifestyle and physical inactivity has increased the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders. Thereby, propelling the demand for minimally invasive surgeries. This is likely to spur the application of heart valve devices in the coming years. Also, growing incidence of heart-related disorders is projected to increase the sales in the coming year.

Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market: Increasing mortality rate due to rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) will push the demand for cardiopulmonary stress testing systems. Furthermore, rising prevalence of post-COVID-19 severities such as CVD is projected to augment the sales of cardiopulmonary stress testing systems.

Arterial Stents Market: Rising requirement for the timely treatment of coronary heart disease is anticipated to increase the demand for minimally invasive therapies, which, in turn, will drive the arterial stents market. In addition to this, prevalence of cardiac anomalies post COVID-19 infections such as arrhythmia, tachycardia, and concomitant cardiovascular diseases are likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, chemical, and materials, to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trusts us in critical decision making.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prevalence-of-cardiovascular-diseases-cvds-to-push-cardiogenic-shock-market-past-us-6-32-bn-by-2032--301524975.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

