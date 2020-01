PreveCeutical Retains Patent Legal Team

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2020) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical") has retained Griffith Hack as their patent attorneys.

Following the successful completion of our novel designed peptides derived from Caribbean blue scorpion venom and with our two other programs coming to a close during 2020, we will need to ensure all our intellectual property is patented in order to protect its value. PreveCeutical has retained Griffith Hack to ensure intellectual property is secure.

Griffith Hack assist clients not only with procuring IP but also with its IP strategy. They have attorneys qualified in fields such as chemistry, physics, and biotechnology. We will be working closely with Dr. Kathryn Morris, a Principal and Patent Attorney at Griffith Hack. Dr. Morris has designations in Organic Chemistry and Intellectual Property Law. PreveCeutical will be working with Griffith Hack to create the best value from the IP created by our current four research and development programs with UniQuest and the University of Queensland, Australia.

"These patent filings are critical to PreveCeutical as we are now currently working to discuss potential of partnering with biotech and pharmaceutical companies to further the application of technologies for "out licensing" towards achieving targeted drug delivery for their active new chemical entities ", stated Dr. Mak Jawadekar.

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilising organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the soluble gel drug delivery research and development program; Nature Identical™ peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit www.PreveCeutical.com, follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/PreveCeuticals and Facebook: www.facebook.com/PreveCeutical.

About Griffith Hack

Griffith Hack knows IP and the importance of protecting it, which they do with smarter IP development, performance tracking and management, which they call IP amplified.

Griffith Hack is proudly recognized as a Leading Firm for Intellectual Property in the Chambers and Partners 2020 Asia-Pacific legal guide.

For more information about Giffith Hack, please visit https://www.griffithhack.com.

