U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.09
    +2.02 (+1.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.00
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0786
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2659
    +0.0028 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.5460
    +0.4610 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,695.10
    +1,472.61 (+5.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.13
    +42.63 (+6.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.06
    +14.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.43
    +587.75 (+2.19%)
     

How to prevent considerable damage through unnoticed manipulation

·3 min read

Data protection, trust solutions, and strategic advice on European compliance guidelines

TAUCHA, Germany, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In times of digital data processing, besides great advantages, there are also some dangers and risks, such as the possibility of easy changeability of data and fast electronic transport. If these properties are used for unnoticed manipulation, considerable damage can occur. This refers not only to manipulation of content, which is fatal in the case of contracts or invoices, but also the origin of data can be faked. This in turn opens the door to a wide range of activities by cyber criminals.

procilon GROUP logo
procilon GROUP logo

And finally, data sent unencrypted in e-mails, for example, are easy prey for attackers to steal the information they contain. Companies still need to be sensitized to this risk, because not everyone has yet internalized that an unprotected e-mail is in fact a postcard - sensitive data does not belong on it.

In general, the use of cryptography in the form of electronic certificates with the corresponding key material offers sufficient protection. This can be used, for example, to encrypt an e-mail and to clearly identify the sender via a signature. The electronic signature is also the best means of proving the authenticity and origin of digital documents. This works even better than in the analogue paper world, because here the recognition of a signature is a subjective decision. In contrast, with a qualified electronic signature on a document, the signatory or author can be determined beyond doubt.

Today, modern cloud solutions are available for this. Thus, for the electronic signature with our solution proTECTr.com, only an internet-capable end device with a standard browser is needed, nothing more. The data remains completely on the device and can be encrypted for personal use or for sending e-mails.

However, procilon as full-service-provider, not only offers modern cloud solutions, but also middleware and client application for the German market. Our industry solutions simplify legal and self-imposed guidelines. Key areas can be found in a wide range of secure communi­cation scenarios within the public sector, in the encrypted market communication of the energy industry and in electronic legal communication.

Furthermore, we offer technical solutions for trust services, also with regard to secure digital identities. Users can create and manage secure digital identities, build up trustworthy communication and can protect the integrity of stored data in the long-term. Thereby, proNEXT-technology fulfils national and international standards.

For example, the proNEXT Security Manager provides central identity ma­nagement for all accesses, for instance to portals, specialist ap­plications, e-mail systems, ERP software, banking systems, and company-wide resources and repositories, thus facilitating the management of the numerous identification and authentication tools that are related to users. The proNEXT Security Manager facilitates access control by means of the integrated authorization management.

Moreover, the wide array of services includes the generation of certificates, the signature creation and validation up to the reliable preservation of electronically signed data.

We are happy to help you with the implementation of European regulations. Please do not hesitate to contact us.

procilon GROUP

The companies of the procilon Group have specialized in the development of cryptological software and strategic advice on European compliance guidelines and data protection for over 20 years.

Today more than 1500 companies, organizations and authorities have taken preventive technical and organizational measures to protect their data with the support of procilon.

As one of the leading full-service-providers of self-developed public-key-infrastructure-solutions, our product range comprises everything from simple document encryption as a service to eIDAS-compliant signature applications, secure management of access and identities and qualified digital identities at trust service providers. Secure cloud services complete our portfolio.

Media Contact:

Andreas Liefeith, Head of Marketing

Homepage:               www.procilon.com
E-mail:                       contact@procilon.de
Phone:                      +49 34298 4878-31
Press kit:                   https://rsac.vporoom.com/procilon
RSAC Booth No.:    5671-6

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/how-to-prevent-considerable-damage-through-unnoticed-manipulation-301551448.html

SOURCE procilon GROUP

Recommended Stories

  • The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is a classy, handsome phone that does everything well

    When compared to its S-series siblings, this model’s battery life is second to none

  • The single best Memorial Day deals at 15 top retailers — from Amazon to Zappos

    Save up to 70% on Coach, Asics, Everlane, Drew Barrymore and so much more!

  • ‘Confront the attacker’: Texas police appear to have violated shooting response policy

    Local law enforcement under scrutiny over delay in entering Uvalde classroom

  • 12 Household Items You Should Be Replacing Regularly — and How Much It Costs

    While it's fairly evident when you should replace household items like your toothbrush or your kitchen sponge, the replacement times for other items in your home may not be as clear. Options: 22...

  • Multiple police officers involved in shooting outside Hard Rock Rockford Casino

    Police say multiple officers were involved in a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of the Hard Rock Rockford Casino on Rockford's east side.

  • Hands-on video of iPhone 14 dummies confirms major design leaks

    In one week, Apple will reveal a host of big software updates for its most popular devices at WWDC 2022. We’re most interested to see what the company has in store for iOS 16, such as a rumored always-on display. There’s also a chance that we’ll see some new hardware at the event, but Apple … The post Hands-on video of iPhone 14 dummies confirms major design leaks appeared first on BGR.

  • Yogi Berra and the Inflation Conundrum: It Ain't Logistics or the Supply Chain

    I learned about supply/demand tables, yields per acre, fundamental analysis, quantitative analysis and technical analysis. In the 1970s inflation was driven by a number of supply shocks and a program in Washington of guns and butter. Oil prices and other commodities such as copper soared in price but CEOs got burned when prices quickly changed direction as deflation became ingrained.

  • How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars

    The humble wire harness, a cheap component that bundles cables together, has become an unlikely scourge of the auto industry. Supplies of the auto part were choked by the war in Ukraine, which is home to a significant chunk of the world's production, with wire harnesses made there fitted in hundreds of thousands of new vehicles every year. The supply crunch could accelerate the plans of some legacy auto firms to switch to a new generation of lighter, machine-made harnesses designed for electric vehicles, according to interviews with more than a dozen industry players and experts.

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • Oil above $120 a barrel as EU meets on Russia sanctions

    (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed above $120 a barrel on Monday, hitting their highest in more than two months as traders priced in expectations that the European Union will eventually reach an agreement to ban Russian oil imports. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $1.11, or 1%, to $116.18 a barrel, extending solid gains made last week. The EU is meeting on Monday and Tuesday to discuss a sixth package of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • Costco Stock: Here's Why You Should Own Shares

    Inflation and supply chain issues have cast a dark shadow over retail stocks. Never mind that people still need to eat even when prices go up, Target stock has dropped 26.9% over the past month and Walmart shares are down 16% during that same time period. Walmart and Target have leverage when it comes to the supply chain.

  • Brent Crude Hits $120 as China Eases Curbs, EU Eyes Russia Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed to a two-month high as China eased anti-virus lockdowns and the European Union worked on a plan to ban imports of Russian crude.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On MoodElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerChina in Danger of Exporting Fresh Inflation Turmoil: MLIV PulseBrent crude r

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Analysis-How the Ukraine conflict is reshaping global oil markets

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has reconfigured the global oil market, with African suppliers stepping in to meet European demand and Moscow, stung by Western sanctions, increasingly tapping risky ship-to-ship transfers to get its crude to Asia. The reroutings mark the biggest supply-side shakeup of the global oil trade since the U.S. shale revolution altered the shape of the market around a decade ago and suggest Russia will be able to navigate a European Union (EU) oil ban, provided Asia and China continue to buy its crude.

  • EU Leaders Aim to Break Impasse Over Oil Ban With Unity at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders intend to give their political backing to a ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a possible agreement next month on a sixth package of sanctions targeting Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerStocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism: Markets WrapWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tes

  • Terra 2.0 new LUNA is down 70% since restart

    The new LUNA was trading under US$6 on Monday morning Asia time, after peaking at US$18.87 shortly following the launch of the Terra 2.0 blockchain on Saturday, according to data from CoinGecko. See related article: Winning back the trust of the Terra community a tall order for Do Kwon: Experts Fast facts LUNA Classic (LUNC) […]

  • Tata Motors looks to buy Ford India plant in electric vehicle push

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian automaker Tata Motors Ltd has signed an agreement to potentially buy a Ford Motor manufacturing facility in the western state of Gujarat as it looks to ramp up its production of electric vehicles. The owner of Jaguar Land Rover already dominates India's fledgling electric car market, which the government is trying to grow by offering companies billions of dollars in incentives. Tata said it would invest in new machinery and equipment at the plant through its electric mobility unit and expects the facility to have a production capacity of 300,000 units each year after the works complete.

  • Volkswagen says supply-chain problems are easing even as some Audi buyers face year-long wait times

    Chairman Herbert Diess said Volkswagen is seeing a “clear improvement through summer” on the supply of microchips it needs for its vehicles.

  • Global Stocks Rise as China Signals Stimulus for Shanghai

    International stocks rose Monday, extending a rally that has pared some of this year’s losses, while U.S. markets were closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

  • Shanghai Lockdowns Slam Japanese Automakers’ Production in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s top three automakers saw their output in China slashed by double digits in April, highlighting the toll Shanghai’s lockdown is taking on manufacturers operating in the world’s biggest car-producing nation.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On MoodElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerChin