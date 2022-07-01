Preventive Healthcare Technologies And Services Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the preventive healthcare technologies and services market is Omnicell Inc. , Merck & Co. Inc. , McKesson Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc. , Medtronic, Quest Diagnostics Inc. , Alere, Myriad Genetics Inc.

, Omron Healthcare, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Healthway, Inc, Tivity Health, Dilon Technologies Inc., Novx Systems, Scripto LLC, Viatronix Inc., U-Systems Inc.



The global preventive healthcare technologies and services market is expected to grow from $192.59 billion in 2021 to $219.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The preventive healthcare technologies and services market is expected to grow to $381.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.8%.



The preventive healthcare technologies and services market consists of sales of preventive healthcare technologies and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to take measures and identify future illnesses and treatment by the healthcare providers.Preventive healthcare technologies include screenings, check-ups, and patient counselling to identify and prevent health problems.



Preventive healthcare technology devices are more commonly used to measure daily lives health patterns like blood oxygen saturation, heart rate, blood pressure, and sleep patterns.



The main types of preventive healthcare technologies and services market are early detection and screening technologies, vaccines, chronic disease management technologies, advanced technologies to reduce errors.Early detection and screening technologies are used to identify future health conditions of patients.



The early detection and screening technologies include x-ray, CT, ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The applications of preventive healthcare technologies and services are in hospitals and clinics.



North America was the largest region in the preventive healthcare technologies and services market in 2021.Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the preventive healthcare technologies and services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



An increase in the older population pool is increasing demand for the preventive healthcare technologies and services market.Medical problems are known to increase with age, due to this preventing or identifying problems at an early stage can decrease the risk and intensity of the issue.



According to the United Nations survey, an intergovernmental organization, there were around 703 million persons aged 65 years or over in the world in 2019, and it is projected to reach around 1.5 billion in 2050. This increase in the aged people population can also directly impact the preventive healthcare technologies market.



The use of artificial intelligence (AI) as a preventive healthcare technique is a rising trend in the preventive healthcare technologies and services market.Many medical conditions such as identifying type 1 diabetes, indications of Alzheimer’s, and predicting breast cancer, cardiovascular diseases can be identified using the advanced AI technologies.



Some orthopedic spine surgery experts from Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital suggest that machine learning and AI can also predict personalized and accurate assumptions of where fractures will happen on a patient based on the history of the patient and the historic database available. Similarly, in November 2020, Medtronic, American-Irish registered medical device company acquired France based company, Medicrea that provides AI-driven surgical planning and predictive modelling tools which helps to improve the quality of spine management.



In November 2021, Hellman & Friedman and Bain Capital, a private equity firm, acquired Athenahealth, Inc for $17 billion.This acquisition will help Athenahealth become the largest and most innovative provider of cloud-based electronic medical records and physician practice solutions in the USA.



Athenahealth, Inc is a cloud computing vendor that enhances the clinical quality, operational efficiency, and delivery of preventive care to many patients in the US.



The countries covered in the preventive healthcare technologies and services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

