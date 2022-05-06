U.S. markets open in 9 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,144.75
    +1.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,932.00
    +22.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,865.00
    +7.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,870.00
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.99
    +0.73 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.50
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0531
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0660
    +0.1490 (+5.11%)
     

  • Vix

    31.20
    +5.78 (+22.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2371
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5500
    +0.3700 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,359.40
    -3,353.48 (-8.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    847.08
    -74.04 (-8.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.27
    +9.82 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,059.19
    +240.69 (+0.90%)
     

Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market to Develop at CAGR of 13% During Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

·6 min read

  • Increase in demand for technological upgrades to healthcare systems and self-monitoring devices is likely to lower cost burden. This factor is expected to propel the global market during the forecast period.

  • Personalized medicine is an extremely promising segment in the global market due to significant expenditures in genomes and proteomics research

ALBANY, N.Y., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global preventive healthcare technologies and services market was valued at US$ 217.09 Mn in 2020. The global market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2028. The market is likely to attain the valuation of US$ 557.47 Mn by 2028. Increasing need of technology upgrades to healthcare systems and self-monitoring equipment is expected to lower costs, which is further likely to boost the global preventive healthcare technologies and services market. Supportive government programs for increasing societal awareness about vaccination via government as well as non-government entities, and utilization of healthcare information technology, are likely to drive the global market in the forthcoming years.

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

GMPs are observed throughout the entire manufacturing procedure and delivery of life-changing pharmaceuticals & medical equipment. The machine learning (ML) technology is expected to gather steam with growth in the deployment of computerized provider order input systems and automated prescription systems.

Request Brochure of Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=822

Due to rise in the number of telehealth kiosks installed by different clinics and pharmacies, as well as a growing preference for automated melanoma screening procedures, the automated screening category is expected to rise at a high rate during the forecast period. Firms in the global market are boosting R&D activities on personalized medication and automated screening technologies based on early detection and screening technologies.

Key Findings of Market Report

  • Government initiatives promoting initiatives and understanding of prophylaxis, as well as uptake of healthcare information technology are likely to fuel the global preventive healthcare technologies and services market. Lower healthcare costs as a consequence of increasing use of healthcare information technology, and rising demand for self-monitoring devices are projected to drive the global market.

  • Technologies, including clinical decision support systems, electronic prescribing, and automated prescription, as well as formulation and dispensing are still in their early stages of development. Once commercialized, these technologies are likely to propel the market.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=822

  • Based on early detection and screening technologies, personalized medicine was the leading category in the global market in 2020, owing to increase in funding for proteomics and genomics research

  • During the forecast period, North America is expected to be one of the leading and rapidly expanding regions in the global preventive healthcare technologies and services market. Favorable reimbursement policies, leading healthcare firms, considerable adoption of information technology, and understanding of preventive healthcare technologies are contributing to the development of the North America market.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=822

Global Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market: Growth Drivers

  • Physicians and pharmacists have been discouraged from using healthcare IT due to the absence of patient engagement activities. The COVID-19 outbreak, on the other hand, has resulted in a surge of digital systems, which is projected to boost the use of healthcare IT, particularly in developing markets. eHealth mobile apps and Telehealth, for instance, are predicted to boost the healthcare IT sector, which, in turn, is likely to trigger market growth.

  • Due to rising demand for automated melanoma screening procedures and establishment of telehealth kiosks by clinics & pharmacies, the automated screening category is projected to grow at a high rate in the years to come

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=822

Global Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market: Key Competitors

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc.

  • Myraid Genetics, Inc.

  • Omron Healthcare, Inc.

  • Noxx Systems, Inc.

  • U-Systems, Inc.

  • Alere, Healthways, Inc.

Global Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market: Segmentation

Early Detection & Screening Technologies

  • Personalized Medicine

  • Automated Screening

  • Other Advanced Screening Tests

Prophylaxis Technologies

  • Personalized Medicine

  • Automated Screening

  • Other Advanced Screening Tests

Advanced Technologies to Reduce Errors

  • Electronic Prescribing

  • Computerized Provider Order Entry Systems

  • Clinical Decision Support System

  • Automated Prescription, Formulation, and Dispensing

  • Smart Infusion Pumps

  • Smart Packaging

Chronic Disease Management Technologies

  • Blood Pressure Monitors

  • Glucose Monitors

  • Cardiac Monitors

  • Asthma Monitors

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Preventive Medicine Market: The preventive medicine market is extrapolated to shine bright through the forecast period of 2018-2026 on the grounds of the rising awareness about the importance of early detection of diseases among a considerable chunk of the global populace. The benefits etched with personalized medicines, and the heightening support of the government bodies of numerous countries will bring tremendous growth opportunities for the preventive medicine market.

On-site Preventive Care Market: Nowadays, various organizations are providing their employees with on-site preventive care services and representative services relating to healthcare in their work place. As these services, help the employees to get effective healthcare and depend less on off-site preventive care. The on-site preventive care services include nutrition management, chronic disease management, acute care, wellness and coaching, diagnostic screening, and others.

Preventive Asthma Drugs Market: Asthma is a chronic lung disease characterized by narrowing of airways and continual, marked inflammation and in response to specific triggers, which are usually reversible. If the management of the conditions are not done properly, this may elevate the risk of asthma attacks and even medical emergencies. Most, if not all, asthma attacks are preventable, especially in adults. Notwithstanding this fact, world over there is a rising prevalence of asthma, which is closely linked to the severity and mortality of the disease.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact
Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/preventive-healthcare-technologies.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preventive-healthcare-technologies-and-services-market-to-develop-at-cagr-of-13-during-forecast-period-observes-tmr-study-301541009.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Aab 050422 1

    Bitcoin's “Mayer Multiple,” the ratio of BTC's price to the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), is just shy of 0.80, indicating that the “digital gold” is at a point of undervaluation and trading at a nearly 20% discount. Plus, a discussion on the impact of hawkish Federal Reserve policy on BTC price as “All About Bitcoin” host Christine Lee presents the “Chart of the Day.

  • Mastering the Art of ‘Failing Up’ at Work

    They aren’t the sharpest minds or hardest workers, but certain people have a way of advancing in their careers, no matter their results

  • Binance, Sequoia Back Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover

    According to an updated SEC filing, cryptocurrency exchange Binance committed $500 million and venture capital firm Sequoia Capital $800 million to help finance Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of social media platform Twitter (TWTR). “The Hash” group discusses Binance’s investment in media, citing their deal with Forbes, and Musk’s plans to bring Twitter private and decentralize the platform.

  • Argentina Slams Brake On Crypto, Banning Purchases Through Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank dealt cryptocurrencies a blow Thursday, prohibiting financial institutions in the South American country from offering clients any operations involving unregulated digital assets.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarUkraine Latest: Jill Biden to Europe; Chelsea Sale AdvancesFed Hikes Rat

  • Wall Street rocked by $1.3 trillion market rout

    Wall Street was gripped by fears of a "stagflation" crisis yesterday as $1.3 trillion (£1 trillion) was wiped off some of the world's biggest companies.

  • Good Times Are Ahead for Lithium Miners as Prices Continue to Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Good times are ahead for producers of lithium, the battery material that’s key to the electrification of transportation. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help Asia Shift From Russian OilAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’ Albemarle Corp., the world’

  • Binance Secures Regulatory Approval in France

    Binance has been registered as a digital asset provider in France.

  • Airbus delays A321XLR jet to 2024 amid safety talks

    Airbus on Wednesday confirmed a delay in development of its A321XLR jet to early 2024 in what industry sources described as a move by regulators to tighten rules to prevent fire risks. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is looking at significant rule changes that would force Airbus to redesign areas of the lower fuselage known as "underbelly fairings", two of the sources said. A maiden test flight is still due by the end of this quarter, Airbus said in a quarterly results statement.

  • Jack Ma 'Arrest' and SEC's DiDi Investigation Whack China Tech Stocks

    The Hong Kong market saw heavy selling here on Wednesday in Chinese tech names such as Alibaba Group Holding ( and HK:9988), which dropped 3.7% on the day. Investors also were spooked by ride-hailing operator DiDi Global , which mentioned in its annual report that it is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its disastrous initial public offering last June. Hong Kong was closed just for Monday.

  • Mine shutdown due to protests cuts Q1 output for Arizona copper company

    Phoenix-based Southern Copper Corp. said a shutdown of one of its operations in Peru caused by protesters resulted in a significant decrease in copper production during the first quarter.

  • Is Moderna Stock A Buy On Its Big First-Quarter Covid Vaccine Number?

    Is Moderna stock a buy after beating first-quarter Covid vaccine sales expectations? Is MRNA stock a buy right now?

  • Wingstop shares slump after profit and revenue misses

    Wingstop Inc. shares sank 6.4% in Wednesday premarket trading after it reported first-quarter profit and revenue that missed expectations. The chicken wing chain posted net income totaling $8.7 million, or 29 cents per share, down from $13.2 million, or 44 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 34 cents missed the FactSet consensus for 36 cents. Revenue of $76.2 million was up from $70.7 million and also missed the FactSet consensus of $86.2 million. Domestic same-store sales were up 1.2%,

  • Boeing: 13 problems management isn’t fully recognizing, according to BofA

    American aerospace giant Boeing reported Q1 2022 earnings that missed expectations last week, further adding to its stock’s decline which has been on a downtrend since mid-2021 peaks.

  • Elon Musk Turns to Billionaire Backers, Skeptics for Twitter Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s $7.1 billion of new financing commitments to help him buy Twitter Inc. for $44 billion come from the the highest rungs of global finance -- and some familiar faces from his other ventures. Most Read from BloombergStocks Plunge as Traders Fret About Fed’s Quagmire: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadAt 78, In

  • Charlotte manufacturer Glatfelter posts big earnings hit from Russia's war on Ukraine

    Russia’s war in Ukraine hit Glatfelter Corp. hard, causing impairment charges and account write-downs totaling $121 million in the first quarter and pushing it to proactively renegotiate its debt agreements.

  • Cardano leads way as largest cryptocurrencies post advances

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Wednesday, with Cardano (ADAUSD) seeing the biggest change, climbing 7.24% to 82 cents. Uniswap (UNIUSD) rose 5.65% to $7.

  • Czech central bank surprises with big rate hike, says more may come

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -The Czech central bank raised its main interest rate by a larger-than-expected 75 basis points on Thursday to 5.75%, the highest since 1999, as inflation soared on global price shocks and a tight domestic labour market. The hike was bigger than analysts' expectations for a 50-basis-point increase, and the bank said more policy tightening may come at future meetings, a hawkish turn from the bank's previous suggestions that rates may be near a peak. The bank has been tightening policy since last June, and has raised borrowing costs by 550 basis points.

  • Nikola stock rises after narrower-than-expected loss, revenue of nearly $2 million that was well-above forecasts

    Shares of Nikola Corp. rallied 1.8% in premarket trading Thursday, after the electric vehicle company reported a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss and revenue of nearly $2 million that was well above expectations. The net loss widened to $79.15 million, or 37 cents a share, from $53.43 million, or 31 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, the adjusted per-share loss of 21 cents beat the FactSet loss consensus of 25 cents. Revenue totaled $1.89 million, compa

  • E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index: Steep Sell-off Puts 12179.50 on Radar

    The direction of the June E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index into the close on Thursday will be determined by trader reaction to the pivot at 13146.75.

  • Picks test

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. When you take out a HELOC, you’re taking out a revolving line of credit based on the equity you have in your home. Homeowners typically take HELOCs out to cover hefty expenses like home remodels and repairs, medical costs and unexpected expenditures.