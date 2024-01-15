‘Prezzo is ready to take on the Prets’

Dean Challenger: ‘People are spending their hard-earned money to eat out, shortchanging them doesn’t work’ - Heathcliff O'Malley

Prezzo is preparing to challenge the likes of Pret A Manger and Upper Crust with its own chain of takeaway pasta shops in train stations, as casual restaurant chains come under pressure.

Dean Challenger, chief executive at Prezzo, said the Italian chain was in the “early stages” of planning a new line of fast food branches, breaking away from the business’s traditional sit-down dining model.

“Train stations have options like Upper Crust, KFC, Burger King, but there’s nothing available at a slight level above these. I think there’s a gap there,” said Challenger.

The new Prezzo “Pronto” chain would offer “takeaway pasta, takeaway pizza slices – the things that are common in the US,” he said.

“We’ve got a model that works because pasta and pizza are relatively quick.”

It comes as Prezzo and other casual dining chains come under pressure from inflation pushing up costs and the cost of living crisis leading to a slump in visits.

Prezzo shut 46 branches last April in a formal process to save the business from administration that resulted in more than 700 redundancies. Rival chains have also closed branches and laid off staff.

“The main sites we lost through that process were the smaller market towns, where ultimately, the model doesn’t really work,” Challenger said.

At its peak, Prezzo had 300 branches across Britain but has only 96 today. Challenger believes that could expand to around 120 but that the business will never return to the size it was in the middle of the last decade.

He said casual dining chains like his no longer work in some parts of the country, such as small towns and more rural locations, because of high costs and soaring taxes.

“If you work through business rates, inflation, national minimum wage and food inflation, small market towns, which have smaller average weekly sales, just become unviable.”

Instead, he believes casual dining brands such as Prezzo must focus on retail parks and other high-traffic areas where restaurants are a “second destination” for people who are out shopping or going to the theatre.

“Any new sites that we look at will be in high footfall areas where people are looking for a brand they know. Shopping centres normally prefer to use chains because of the brand recognition – there’s less risk – and there will always be a space for casual dining brands wherever there’s tourists.”

As well as the new Prezzo Pronto outlets, the business is planning to launch a brunch menu in its restaurants to help make them busier during times of day that are usually quiet.

Brunch could include dishes such as “an Italian take on a breakfast,” as well as Panettone.

Small beginnings

Founded in 2000 by restaurateur Jonathan Kaye, Prezzo began its life as a single restaurant that was originally called Jonathan’s, on London’s New Oxford Street. The business floated on London’s junior AIM stock market in 2002 and, over the decade and a half that followed, expanded rapidly.

Prezzo benefited from booming demand for affordable restaurants, and grew rapidly alongside similar Italian chains such as Ask, Zizzi and Bella Italia, as well as other chains like Wagamama. Prezzo was taken off the stock market by private equity group TPG in 2015.

However, oversaturation of the market, shutdowns during the pandemic and soaring inflation and interest rates in recent years have all pummelled the casual dining sector.

In 2018, Prezzo announced plans to close almost 100 sites as part of a restructuring agreement with creditors. That year, both Jamie’s Italian and Byron Burgers were also forced to enter company voluntary arrangements (CVAs).

This was when Challenger, the former head of finance at health club chain David Lloyd, joined the company as finance director, going on to become chief executive in 2022.

“I joined at the wrong time, but the right time to try and fix something,” he said.

Management had become too focused on spreadsheets and powerpoint presentations, rather than what mattered to customers.

“Food is really important. Service is really important. It’s not just an asset,” said Challenger. “I think because they were in a position where cash was difficult, they were looking at everything from a cash perspective.”

Closing so many restaurants was a bruising experience.

“It knocked the reputation, it knocked the like-for-likes [sales], a lot of the team left.”

And then came Covid…

By 2019, the company was growing again, but Covid soon provided more disruption.

“We took the decision that it was the right time to try and reset everything. We looked at all the policies, procedures, manuals, and direction of the business.

“Quite a lot of people left. Because whilst hospitality was closed, lots of other businesses were open. We lost the whole of the finance team, for example, because we were saying ‘can you please take a 30pc pay cut’ and they were saying ‘I’m getting a pay rise to go over here’.”

Cain International, another private equity company, was lined up to buy Prezzo from TPG in December 2020 but the chain collapsed into administration during the winter lockdown. A further 22 restaurants closed and more than 200 jobs were cut.

Cain bought the assets of the business in a pre-pack sale but some of its creditors were left with nothing.

“Some of the lenders didn’t [get paid], and one or two suppliers didn’t, where their actions didn’t support getting the business started,” Challenger admitted. “Everyone who worked with us to go forwards got paid.”

As restrictions eased and people started going out again, Prezzo then had to face the prospect of soaring inflation for everything from ingredients to wages and fuel.

“We set ourselves a view of how the market would come back after Covid, which ultimately proved to be more optimistic than what actually happened. Anything with wheat in it has gone up by 100pc in some places. Anything that’s got a big people aspect to it – like fresh tomatoes – the cost inflation has been significant.”

The company’s most recent available accounts, covering the year to January 2022, show Prezzo had sales of £95m but pre-tax losses of £22m.

Inflation has forced Prezzo to raise its prices but there is a limit to how much diners will stomach.

“There’s a top level that you can charge, the market feels like it’s there,” said Challenger.

With customers at their limit, Prezzo has had to find more creative ways to get around soaring costs.

“We changed our Margarita, but we added more cheese and basil. We took meatballs off our menu because pork prices went through the roof, but we’re bringing them back in April because the costs have eased and we’ve changed the mix a little bit.”

He added: “You’ve got to be careful; if you lower your quality and you still charge the [same] prices… That’s a very dangerous path to go down.

“If people are using their hard-earned money to go out, trying to shortchange them doesn’t work.”

