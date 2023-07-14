PRG Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PRG) Screens Well But There Might Be A Catch

There wouldn't be many who think PRG Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:PRG) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.3x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Luxury industry in Malaysia is similar at about 0.6x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

What Does PRG Holdings Berhad's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

PRG Holdings Berhad certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing its revenue at a really rapid pace. The P/S is probably moderate because investors think this strong revenue growth might not be enough to outperform the broader industry in the near future. Those who are bullish on PRG Holdings Berhad will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

How Is PRG Holdings Berhad's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like PRG Holdings Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 77% gain to the company's top line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 143% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Comparing that recent medium-term revenue trajectory with the industry's one-year growth forecast of 13% shows it's noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's curious that PRG Holdings Berhad's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We didn't quite envision PRG Holdings Berhad's P/S sitting in line with the wider industry, considering the revenue growth over the last three-year is higher than the current industry outlook. There could be some unobserved threats to revenue preventing the P/S ratio from matching this positive performance. While recent revenue trends over the past medium-term suggest that the risk of a price decline is low, investors appear to see the likelihood of revenue fluctuations in the future.

