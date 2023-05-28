Do PRG Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:PRG) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like PRG Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PRG). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

PRG Holdings Berhad's Improving Profits

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. Commendations have to be given in seeing that PRG Holdings Berhad grew its EPS from RM0.003 to RM0.046, in one short year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The good news is that PRG Holdings Berhad is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 15.9 percentage points to 15%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since PRG Holdings Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM82m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are PRG Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So those who are interested in PRG Holdings Berhad will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Actually, with 45% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. Of course, PRG Holdings Berhad is a very small company, with a market cap of only RM82m. That means insiders only have RM37m worth of shares, despite the large proportional holding. That's not a huge stake in absolute terms, but it should help keep insiders aligned with other shareholders.

Is PRG Holdings Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

PRG Holdings Berhad's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So at the surface level, PRG Holdings Berhad is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Even so, be aware that PRG Holdings Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

