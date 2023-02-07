U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

PRG Invests in New LED Innovations to Advance The Live Entertainment Experience

·3 min read

Revolutionary LED Gear Titan-X and Deep Black Series from InfiLED Now Accessible to PRG Clients and Partners

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Production Resource Group, LLC (PRG), the world's leading provider of production solutions for entertainment and live events, announced today that it is making a significant investment in two new LED products from InfiLED. The new products, the Deep Black (DB) 2.3 Series for high-performance indoor displays, and the TITAN-X Series, the ultimate rental LED system designed with unique transparency and acoustic permeability for outdoor touring, will be added to PRG's rental inventory for customers and partners beginning Q2 of 2023.

Production Resource Group Logo
Production Resource Group Logo

"Technical advances in LED and stability in the sub-3mm resolution market have allowed us to respond to client demand, and we are confident that these products will be very popular with our Gear clients," said Todd Spencer, Vice President, PRG Gear. "Coming on the heels of our recent lighting fixture purchases, PRG's significant investment in this state-of-the-art technology reinforces our position as a premium provider in the markets we serve."

Aligning with its goal to invest in its clients and continuously supply superior products, PRG purchased 8,000 panels of the DB Series LED product with 2.3-pixel pitch, specifically with its customers in the Corporate Events and PRG Gear markets in mind. This high-quality product is designed for events such as corporate meetings, product launches, exhibit booths, and immersive experiences that require a high-resolution panel. Additionally, the DB Series utilizes ultra-black masking material and exclusive black LEDs to produce a new level of contrast. It features edge protectors to prevent physical damage, as well as fast-locking mechanisms for rapid installation. Since PRG purchased all of the panels from one manufacturing batch, clients can be assured of consistency across a single LED wall and from one wall to the next.

Additionally, PRG has purchased 840 of the new TITAN-X outdoor touring panels. These large (1200mm x 1200mm), lightweight panels boast a unique +70% transparent design along with the ability to accommodate loudspeakers behind the LED wall with little decibel loss and no audio degradation, providing fans with an unobstructed view of the screens. With an integrated, foldable X-frame structure for increased stability and wind resistance, the TITAN-X is the perfect choice for outdoor festivals and events.

PRG's R&D teams from Belgium, the UK, and China worked closely with InfiLED to develop TITAN-X and in 2022, PRG EMEA provided it for the Indochine tour in France and MDLBEAST Soundstorm in Saudi Arabia.

"Investing in this new technology allows us to further solidify PRG as a lead provider, meet the rigorous standards of our client's logistical and artistic needs and deliver an enhanced experience for their audiences," said Randy Hutson, PRG CEO of Music.

For more information on PRG and these two new LED innovations, visit prg.com.

ABOUT PRG

Production Resource Group realizes the ideas and vision of creators, producers, designers, performers, and business leaders, working in every form of entertainment and experience. It is the leading solutions provider in the production space, leveraging deep expertise and unsurpassed technology to power events of every scale and, with 62 offices in 28 countries, deliver in every corner of the globe. Capabilities span broadcasting, camera, audio, video, lighting, rigging, scenic and automation, digital services, virtual production, and labor. With over 250 patents and trademarks, PRG innovations have won awards and transformed the entertainment industry. For more information, please visit https://www.prg.com/.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prg-invests-in-new-led-innovations-to-advance-the-live-entertainment-experience-301741038.html

SOURCE Production Resource Group LLC

