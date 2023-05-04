PRIA Healthcare Named Best Place to Work in Hartford Business Journal's 2023 Awards

TORRINGTON, Conn., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRIA Healthcare is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Hartford Business Journal's 2023 Awards. This prestigious recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team members, who have made PRIA Healthcare one of the top employers in Connecticut.

The Best Places to Work awards recognize companies that go above and beyond in creating a positive and supportive workplace culture for their employees. Winners are chosen based on an anonymous survey of employees, which assesses factors such as job satisfaction, company culture, work-life balance, and career growth opportunities.

"We are thrilled to be named one of the Best Places to Work by the Hartford Business Journal," said PRIA Healthcare SVP of Operations, Stephanie Dumont. "Our team members are the backbone of our organization, and we believe that investing in their success and well-being is the driver to our overall success at PRIA. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team, and we are honored to be recognized for our efforts."

PRIA is a trusted partner for innovators in MedTech and life science and is poised to address the unmet needs of the healthcare innovation market by driving the adoption of novel medical technology through market and patient access solutions, ultimately bringing life-changing therapies to patients in need of critical care for their disease state. PRIA partners with medical device companies to de-risk their pathway to market earlier in the product journey, enabling advancements in technology to reach the market (and patients) faster.

At PRIA Healthcare, team members enjoy a supportive and collaborative work environment, with opportunities for professional growth and advancement. The company offers a competitive salary and benefits package, including health insurance, retirement savings plans, and paid time off. In addition, team members have access to ongoing training and development programs, as well as opportunities to participate in community outreach initiatives and volunteer work.

Dumont says: "We are committed to creating a workplace culture that supports our team members and enables them to grow and thrive both personally and professionally. We are honored to be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Connecticut, and we look forward to continuing to invest in our team and our clients for years to come."

About PRIA Healthcare: Founded in 2012, PRIA Healthcare is the industry-leading market and patient access partner for medical device companies in the United States. Headquartered in Torrington, CT, PRIA has helped over 30,000 patients obtain life-changing therapies for various conditions and disease states, improving quality of life and patient outcomes for over 10 years. Passionately tasked with accelerating innovation in healthcare, PRIA is dedicated to providing exceptional patient health advocacy, by influencing the sustainable adoption and reliable reimbursement of new technologies. Visit https://www.priahealthcare.com to learn more or https://www.priahealthcare.com/careers to explore open opportunities!

Media Contact: Marie Austin, Marketing Manager, PRIA Healthcare. MAustin@PRIAHealthcare.com.

