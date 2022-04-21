U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,393.66
    -65.79 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,792.76
    -368.03 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,174.65
    -278.41 (-2.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.46
    -46.72 (-2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.03
    +1.84 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.40
    -2.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.73
    -0.55 (-2.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0839
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    +0.0770 (+2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3030
    -0.0035 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3590
    +0.4320 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,781.24
    -614.34 (-1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    949.15
    -22.77 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

Price and Ability to Customize Travel Insurance Coverage Drives Highest Consideration Amongst Americans Traveling in 2022

·2 min read

battleface reveals findings of its first annual U.S. Consumer Consideration Report

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- battleface today released its first annual U.S. Travel Insurance Consideration Report. Conducted by Opinium Research, the new survey found that while 80 percent of Americans intend to travel domestically this year, only three in 10 Americans plan to consider protecting their trip investments by purchasing travel insurance. Respondents cited price and ability to customize coverage options as the top reasons for not considering protecting trip investments.

battleface (PRNewsfoto/battleface)
battleface (PRNewsfoto/battleface)

As travel industry volatility continues amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, battleface has answered consumer calls for individualized products and customization with its industry-first, build-your-own travel insurance plan. The approach comes at a time where more than two-thirds of Americans (64%) reported the biggest influence on their decision to buy travel insurance being cost, while 44 percent stated they are most influenced by the ability to create a policy suitable for their specific needs when shopping for travel insurance.

"Offering relevant benefits to fit the needs of today's travelers is one of our key principles," said Lisa Conway, chief underwriting officer at battleface. "With personalization top of mind, this a la carte approach creates opportunity for greater customer satisfaction and ultimately saves money."

battleface makes the travel insurance process easier by providing unmatched customer care with 24-hour claims, emergency travel and medical assistance services, access to up-to-the-minute global travel restrictions and requirements, and a robust menu of quality stand-alone benefits including:

  • Trip Cancellation

  • Trip Interruption

  • Trip Delay & Missed Connection

  • Baggage Loss & Delay (including Sports Equipment Coverage)

  • Travel Medical & Emergency Evacuation

  • Accidental Death and Dismemberment

  • Vacation Rental Damage Waiver

  • Pet Medical and Pet Return while Traveling

  • Rental Car Damage Coverage

For more information on battleface travel insurance, please visit https://www.battleface.com.

About battleface
battleface, Inc. is a full-stack global travel insurance company enabling customers and partners to easily select custom-built products and services that perfectly fit their needs. Access to embedded products, relevant benefits, and responsive customer service from any device—welcome to a better insurance experience. Welcome to battleface.

Study Methodology

The study was carried out as an online survey on a sample of 2,000 adults ages 18+ in the United States between March 17 and March 22, 2022. The sample was weighted to be nationally representative of the US according to sex, age, region and income.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/price-and-ability-to-customize-travel-insurance-coverage-drives-highest-consideration-amongst-americans-traveling-in-2022-301530598.html

SOURCE battleface

