The Price Is Right For BSL Corporation Berhad (KLSE:BSLCORP)

It's not a stretch to say that BSL Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:BSLCORP) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.5x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Metals and Mining industry in Malaysia, where the median P/S ratio is around 0.4x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

What Does BSL Corporation Berhad's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

For instance, BSL Corporation Berhad's receding revenue in recent times would have to be some food for thought. Perhaps investors believe the recent revenue performance is enough to keep in line with the industry, which is keeping the P/S from dropping off. If you like the company, you'd at least be hoping this is the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like BSL Corporation Berhad's is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 5.7%. This has erased any of its gains during the last three years, with practically no change in revenue being achieved in total. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

It's interesting to note that the rest of the industry is similarly expected to grow by 2.7% over the next year, which is fairly even with the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we can see why BSL Corporation Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/S to the industry. Apparently shareholders are comfortable to simply hold on assuming the company will continue keeping a low profile.

What Does BSL Corporation Berhad's P/S Mean For Investors?

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we've seen, BSL Corporation Berhad's three-year revenue trends seem to be contributing to its P/S, given they look similar to current industry expectations. With previous revenue trends that keep up with the current industry outlook, it's hard to justify the company's P/S ratio deviating much from it's current point. Unless the recent medium-term conditions change, they will continue to support the share price at these levels.

