The Price Is Right For Burckhardt Compression Holding AG (VTX:BCHN)

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 22.4x Burckhardt Compression Holding AG (VTX:BCHN) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Switzerland have P/E ratios under 18x and even P/E's lower than 12x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

Burckhardt Compression Holding certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Burckhardt Compression Holding's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Burckhardt Compression Holding's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 37%. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 89% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 16% per annum as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 8.7% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Burckhardt Compression Holding is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From Burckhardt Compression Holding's P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Burckhardt Compression Holding maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

