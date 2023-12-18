The Price Is Right For Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC)

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 38.9x Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United Kingdom have P/E ratios under 15x and even P/E's lower than 8x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Concurrent Technologies has been struggling lately as its earnings have declined faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the dismal earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Concurrent Technologies' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 14% decrease to the company's bottom line. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 52% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 43% each year as estimated by the two analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 12% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Concurrent Technologies' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Concurrent Technologies maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Concurrent Technologies (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

