The Price Is Right For EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)

When close to half the companies in the Specialty Retail industry in the United States have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 0.4x, you may consider EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 5.7x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/S.

How Has EVgo Performed Recently?

Recent times have been advantageous for EVgo as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong revenue performance to persist, which has raised the P/S. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For EVgo?

EVgo's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 180% gain to the company's top line. Spectacularly, three year revenue growth has ballooned by several orders of magnitude, thanks in part to the last 12 months of revenue growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a tremendous job of growing revenue over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 85% each year as estimated by the twelve analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 6.7% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why EVgo is trading at such a high P/S compared to the industry. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of EVgo's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook is contributing to its high P/S. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenues aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

