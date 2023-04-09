The Price Is Right For Infomina Berhad (KLSE:INFOM)

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 58.4x Infomina Berhad (KLSE:INFOM) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios under 13x and even P/E's lower than 8x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Infomina Berhad certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Infomina Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 52% gain to the company's bottom line. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen a very unpleasant 65% drop in EPS in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the four analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 24% each year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 9.8% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Infomina Berhad's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Infomina Berhad maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

